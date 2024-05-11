Montreal vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Montreal will take on Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS) at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

Lionel Messi and co. are leading the standings after 15 rounds and will be confident of picking up their fifth league win in a row. And that should not be a big challenge as their opponents Montreal are down in tenth place, having only managed one win in their last five league fixtures.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Saputo Stadium

The match will be played at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal team news

Montreal's recent struggles can be largely attributed to the significant number of injuries plaguing the team.

Josef Martinez and Matias Coccaro are both unavailable until late July due to knee injuries. Former LAFC forward Kwadwo Opoku is also out of action due to an ankle injury, while newly acquired signing Dominik Yankov and defender Joaquin Sosa will also miss the upcoming match due to hamstring and leg injuries, respectively.

Montreal predicted XI: Sirois; Campbell, Waterman, Alvarez; Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Edwards; Duke; Vilsaint, Lassiter.

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Breza, L. Ketterer, J. Sirois Defenders: G. Campbell, M. Choinière, G. Corbo, R. Edwards, Ruan, R. Thorkelsson, J. Waterman, F. Álvarez Midfielders: B. Duke, I. Iliadis, O. Jabang, L. Lappalainen, S. Piette, N. Saliba, V. Wanyama, R. Zouhir Forwards: S. Ibrahim, A. Lassiter, C. Offor, M. Toye, J. Vilsaint

Inter Miami CF team news

Miami are also grappling with several injury concerns within its squad. Seasoned full-back Jordi Alba continues to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Diego Gomez and Federico Redondo are currently in the recovery phase from knee and ankle injuries, respectively, and are expected to be ready for action by the end of the month.

Center-back Tomas Aviles received his fifth yellow card during the victory over the Red Bulls, resulting in a one-game suspension. As a result, he will be unavailable for selection against Montreal.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Kryvtsov, Freire, Negri; Cremaschi, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Rojas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/03/24 Inter Miami 2 - 3 Montréal MLS 28/05/23 Montréal 1 - 0 Inter Miami MLS 26/02/23 Inter Miami 2 - 0 Montréal MLS 16/02/23 Inter Miami 1 - 2 Montréal Friendly 10/10/22 Inter Miami 1 - 3 Montréal MLS

Useful links