How to watch today's Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers, including how to watch and team news.

The New York Rangers (4-0-1, 9 points, 2nd Metro) are set to take on the Montreal Canadiens (2-3-1, 5 points, 6th Atlantic) at Bell Centre on Tuesday, October 22.

In their most recent outing on October 19, New York secured a convincing 4-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Rangers lead the NHL with an impressive average of 4.8 goals per game. They also rank third in the league with an average of 33 shots per game and have a faceoff win percentage of 54.7%, placing them third in that category as well.

Meanwhile, Montreal faced the New York Islanders on the road in their last game on October 19, where they suffered a 4-3 defeat in a shootout (3-2). The Canadiens are struggling offensively, averaging just 2.7 goals per game, which puts them 26th in the NHL, and they are only managing an average of 26.0 shots per game, ranking them 29th overall.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT, at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

Date Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:15 pm ET/ 4:15 pm PT Venue Bell Centre Location Montréal, Quebec

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MSG, RDS, TSN2

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live commentary of Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers team news

Montreal Canadiens team news & key players

The Montreal Canadiens are struggling offensively, averaging just 2.7 goals per game, which ranks them 26th in the NHL. Their shot output is also concerning, sitting at only 26.0 shots per game, placing them 29th in that category. Cole Caufield leads the team in scoring with six goals, while Brendan Gallagher and Emil Heineman follow closely behind with two goals each. Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky are tied for the most assists on the team, each with five. Overall, Caufield tops the Canadiens with seven points.

In net, Sam Montembeault has a record of 2-2-0, boasting a solid 2.29 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage, along with one shutout to his name. Meanwhile, backup Cayden Primeau has struggled, holding a record of 0-1-1 with a 4.42 GAA and a .863 SV%.

New York Rangers team news & key players

The New York Rangers are off to a stellar start this season, boasting an impressive goals-for average of 4.8 per game, placing them at the top of the NHL. The team is generating an average of 33 shots per game, ranking third in the league, and they’re winning 54.7% of their faceoffs, which is also good for third place. When it comes to special teams, New York's power play is clicking at a rate of 31.2%, ranking fourth overall in the league. Artemi Panarin leads the team with six goals, six assists, and a total of 12 points. Chris Kreider follows closely with five goals, while Adam Fox is tied with Panarin for the most assists with six.

Defensively, the Rangers are also performing well, allowing just 2.0 goals against per game, which ranks fourth in the NHL. However, they are conceding an average of 31 shots per game, a concerning figure that places them at 27th in that category. On the penalty kill, New York excels, successfully shutting down 89.5% of opposing power plays, which is the fifth-best rate in the league. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been solid, sporting a record of 3-0-1 with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. Backup Jonathan Quick has also contributed, holding a 1-0-0 record with a 2.03 GAA and a .935 SV%.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 08/04/24 New York Rangers 5-2 Montreal Canadiens NHL 16/02/24 New York Rangers 7-4 Montreal Canadiens NHL 07/01/24 Montreal Canadiens 4-3 New York Rangers NHL 10/03/23 Montreal Canadiens 3-4 New York Rangers NHL 16/01/23 New York Rangers 1-2 Montreal Canadiens NHL

