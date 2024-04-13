This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Rayados de Monterrey Tigres Clausura 2024Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio BBVA
team-logo
watch with free 7-day trial on fubo
GOAL

Monterrey vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liga MXMonterrey vs TigresMonterreyTigres

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Tigres in the Liga MX at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday. Monterrey are fourth in the standings, with 28 points from 14 games. Tigres are seventh, four points behind the hosts.

Monterrey will be confident going into this game, following a solid 3-1 (5-2 on aggregate) win over Inter Miami in the quarter-final of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Tigres, on the other hand, will be concerned by their form which has seen them lose two out of their last three games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Tigres kick-off time

Date:April 13, 2024
Kick-off time:11.10 pm ET
Venue:BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The Liga MX clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Cesar Bustos was absent from Monterrey's first-leg match against Inter Miami but recovered in time to feature as an unused substitute in the second leg. It remains to be seen whether he will be included in the squad again.

Jorge Rodriguez and Gerardo Arteaga are back from suspensions and they are both eligible for the upcoming game.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Romo, Canales; Meza, Gallardo; Vazquez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
Defenders:Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez
Midfielders:Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo
Forwards:Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Tigres team news

David Ayala will be the only unavailable player for Tigres as he continues recovering from a broken kneecap.

Tigres have the rest of their squad fit and free from injuries and will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeats with a win over Monterrey.

Tigres predicted XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Gignac.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
Defenders:Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza
Midfielders:Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
24/09/23Tigres UANL 3 - 0 MonterreyLiga MX
09/08/23Tigres UANL 0 - 1 MonterreyLeagues Cup
21/05/23Monterrey 0 - 1 Tigres UANLLiga MX
18/05/23Tigres UANL 1 - 1 MonterreyLiga MX
19/03/23Tigres UANL 0 - 1 MonterreyLiga MX

Useful links

Advertisement