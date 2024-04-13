How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Tigres in the Liga MX at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday. Monterrey are fourth in the standings, with 28 points from 14 games. Tigres are seventh, four points behind the hosts.

Monterrey will be confident going into this game, following a solid 3-1 (5-2 on aggregate) win over Inter Miami in the quarter-final of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Tigres, on the other hand, will be concerned by their form which has seen them lose two out of their last three games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Tigres kick-off time

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.10 pm ET Venue: BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Cesar Bustos was absent from Monterrey's first-leg match against Inter Miami but recovered in time to feature as an unused substitute in the second leg. It remains to be seen whether he will be included in the squad again.

Jorge Rodriguez and Gerardo Arteaga are back from suspensions and they are both eligible for the upcoming game.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Medina, Guzman, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Romo, Canales; Meza, Gallardo; Vazquez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Tigres team news

David Ayala will be the only unavailable player for Tigres as he continues recovering from a broken kneecap.

Tigres have the rest of their squad fit and free from injuries and will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeats with a win over Monterrey.

Tigres predicted XI: Guzmán; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza Midfielders: Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/09/23 Tigres UANL 3 - 0 Monterrey Liga MX 09/08/23 Tigres UANL 0 - 1 Monterrey Leagues Cup 21/05/23 Monterrey 0 - 1 Tigres UANL Liga MX 18/05/23 Tigres UANL 1 - 1 Monterrey Liga MX 19/03/23 Tigres UANL 0 - 1 Monterrey Liga MX

