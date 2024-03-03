Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

Monterrey are leading the league standings after nine rounds. They are unbeaten and have 19 points, tied alongside Cruz Azul and Pachuca. They were held by Tijuana in their most recent outing but the team should be confident of a win when Pumas UNAM come visiting.

Pumas UNAM are heading into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Guadalajara but will be hoping to pull off a shock result away from home against an in-form team.

Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey players Brandon Vazquez and Maximiliano Meza have returned to the starting lineup. They will be part of the lineup once again this weekend.

Sergio Canales has scored a goal in back-to-back fixtures and he will be hoping to feature to continue that rhythm.

They will be fielding a strong lineup once again to put pressure on league leaders Cruz Azul.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Romo, Rodriguez, A. Gonzalez; Vazquez, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Pumas UNAM team news

César Huerta and Cristian Tabo have recovered from their respective injuries and were part of the last game.

Jesus Molina (knee) and Rogelio Funes Mori (chest) are out for weeks and remain unavailable.

Goalkeeper Gil Alcala returned to the bench in the last game after his red card suspension and that is where he is expected to remain for this fixture as well.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Magallan, Aldrete, Natan, Bennevenedo; Rivas, Caicedo; Huerta, Quispe, Salvio; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Paul, Alcala Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres Forwards: Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/10/23 Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Monterrey Liga MX 30/04/23 Monterrey 4 - 1 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 31/07/22 Pumas UNAM 1 - 1 Monterrey Liga MX 17/04/22 Pumas UNAM 2 - 0 Monterrey Liga MX 01/08/21 Monterrey 2 - 0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX

