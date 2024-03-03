Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Monterrey will take on Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday.
Monterrey are leading the league standings after nine rounds. They are unbeaten and have 19 points, tied alongside Cruz Azul and Pachuca. They were held by Tijuana in their most recent outing but the team should be confident of a win when Pumas UNAM come visiting.
Pumas UNAM are heading into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of Guadalajara but will be hoping to pull off a shock result away from home against an in-form team.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time
|Date:
|March 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm ET
|Venue:
|BBVA Stadium
The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Vix in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
Monterrey players Brandon Vazquez and Maximiliano Meza have returned to the starting lineup. They will be part of the lineup once again this weekend.
Sergio Canales has scored a goal in back-to-back fixtures and he will be hoping to feature to continue that rhythm.
They will be fielding a strong lineup once again to put pressure on league leaders Cruz Azul.
Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Romo, Rodriguez, A. Gonzalez; Vazquez, Berterame
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre
Pumas UNAM team news
César Huerta and Cristian Tabo have recovered from their respective injuries and were part of the last game.
Jesus Molina (knee) and Rogelio Funes Mori (chest) are out for weeks and remain unavailable.
Goalkeeper Gil Alcala returned to the bench in the last game after his red card suspension and that is where he is expected to remain for this fixture as well.
Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Magallan, Aldrete, Natan, Bennevenedo; Rivas, Caicedo; Huerta, Quispe, Salvio; Martinez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|González, Paul, Alcala
|Defenders:
|Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo
|Midfielders:
|Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Rivas, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres
|Forwards:
|Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|22/10/23
|Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|30/04/23
|Monterrey 4 - 1 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX
|31/07/22
|Pumas UNAM 1 - 1 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|17/04/22
|Pumas UNAM 2 - 0 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|01/08/21
|Monterrey 2 - 0 Pumas UNAM
|Liga MX