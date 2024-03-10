Monterrey vs Mazatlan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey have the chance to climb to the top of the Liga MX standings if they beat Mazatlan at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday. The hosts are currently two points behind the league leaders Club America but have a game in hand over them. Mazatlan, on the other hand, are struggling with just two wins from their first 10 matches - they are currently 15th in the standings.

Monterrey's form has been brilliant - they are the only unbeaten team in the league at the moment and will be confident of getting their seventh win of the campaign. Mazatlan are heading into the game on the back of a 2-1 win over Necaxa, but their overall form has been poor. They will find it difficult to fight against Monterrey's firepower.

Monterrey vs Mazatlan FC kick-off time

Date: March 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: BBVA Stadium

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Mazatlan FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Victor Guzman will be absent from the match against Mazatlan due to injury.

Jordi Cortizo passed the fitness check to start the last game against Cincinnati but Cesar Bustos' return remains uncertain.

Brandon Vazquez has managed to keep scoring goals this season and he will be expected to come up with the goods again.

Monterrey predicted XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Leone, Moreno, Arteaga; Corona, Rodriguez, Canales, Meza; Berterame, Vazquez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Rodriguez Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan will be without the services of Roberto Meraz (ACL) and Lucas Merolla (knee) for the upcoming game against Monterrey.

Luis Amarilla and Yoel Barcenas have been the go-to players in the final third for goals and assists they are set to be the first two names on the team sheet once again.

Mazatlan predicted XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Montano, Flores, Intriago; del Prete, Amarilla, Barcenas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Olivas, Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Intriago, Flores, Benedetti Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/01/24 Mazatlán 1 - 2 Monterrey Friendly 15/07/23 Mazatlán 0 - 3 Monterrey Liga MX 22/04/23 Mazatlán 0 - 2 Monterrey Liga MX 04/09/22 Monterrey 0 - 0 Mazatlán Liga MX 12/03/22 Monterrey 2 - 1 Mazatlán Liga MX

