Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will take on Cruz Azul in a Liga MX clash on Sunday at the BBVA Stadium. Both teams are desperate for a win after back-to-back defeats, which promises a thrilling contest this weekend.

Monterrey were on an impressive nine-match unbeaten run across all competitions but it was halted by defeats in their last two fixtures, against Nashville and Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul's form has been worse. They have managed only one win in their last nine matches across all competitions and are firmly bottom of the league standings.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 10.05pm EDT Venue: Estadio BBVA

The game between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played at the BBVA Stadium on Sunday. Kick-off is at 10.05pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on fubo, TUDN and Univision in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey's big miss will be the absence of German Berterame. The Argentina forward fractured his foot in the game against Portland Timbers after scoring five times at the tournament and continues to be unavailable for selection.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Gallardo; Govea, Gonzalez; Meza, Canales, Rojas; Mori

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Sanchez, Grijalva, Bustos, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Parra, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Rojas, Meza, Cortizo Forwards: R. Aguirre, Funes Mori

Cruz Azul team news

The Cruz Azul manager has a fully fit squad available for selection. new signings Carlos Salcedo and Willer Ditta will be looking to make an impact to cement their position in the Mexican side's backline as they face Monterry who are above them in the league standings.

Cruz Azul Predicted XI: Gudino; Escobar, Ditta, Salcedo; Rivero, Lira, Castano, Rotondi; Antuna, Cambindo, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jurado, Gudino Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Guerrero, Iturbide, Zubiri, Escoboza, Vargas, Escobar, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Duenas, Rodriguez, Gutierrez, Rivero, Jimenez Forwards: Rotondi, Moises, Antuna, Huescas, Tabo, Cambindo, Morales

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition January 2023 Cruz Azul 2 - 3 Monterrey Liga MX October 2022 Monterrey 3 - 0 Cruz Azul Liga MX October 2022 Cruz Azul 0 - 0 Monterrey Liga MX September 2022 Monterrey 3 - 2 Cruz Azul Liga MX January 2022 Monterrey 2 - 2 Cruz Azul Liga MX

Useful links