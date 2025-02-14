How to watch today's Monterrey vs Tigres Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX Femenil Apertura 2024 winners Monterrey will aim to return to winning ways when they face Tigres at Estadio BBVA on Friday.

Las Rayadas suffered a 3-2 loss against America on Monday, while the visitors look to book their third straight win after back-to-back victories over Cruz Azul and Atletico San Luis.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey Femenil vs Tigres Femenil kick-off time

The Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Tigres will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:10 pm PT / 9:10 pm ET on Friday, February 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey Femenil team news

Monterrey manager Amelia Valverde could continue with a back four of Alejandra Calderon, captain Rebeca Bernal, Karol Bernal and Tanna Sanchez.

Jermaine Seoposenwe and Lucia Garcia should line up in attack once again.

Tigres Femenil team news

The midfielder who bagged a brace in the San Luis win, Lizbeth Ovalle, will marshall the midfield alongside Ana Dias.

Stephany Mayor and Thembi Kgatlana will continue to be paired up front.

