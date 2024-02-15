Monterrey vs Comunicaciones: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Monterrey and Comunicaciones, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Five-time CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Monterrey have an edge heading into the second leg round one clash against Comunicaciones at Estadio BBVA on Thursday.

La Pandilla tore down their opponents 4-1 in their backyard in the first leg of the fixture, but Los Cremas will also look for a spectacular turnaround as Ivan Sopegno's men aim to recreate a comeback in the 2022 quarter-finals at the tournament.

However, back then, despite beating New York City 4-2 in the second leg, Comunicaciones lost on away goals as the MLS side had won their away leg 3-1.

Monterrey vs Comunicaciones kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:15 pm ET Venue: Estadio BBVA

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Monterrey and Comunicaciones will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10:15 pm ET on Thursday, February 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Monterrey vs Comunicaciones online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through FS2, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ViX+.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz made as many as five changes in Sunday's 3-2 Liga MX win over Pachuca after the first-leg victory over Comunicaciones.

While key players such as Jesus Gallardo, German Berterame and Jordi Cortizo, should continue from the first whistle, players such as Arturo Gonzalez and Brandon Vazquez are likely to return to the XI.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Romo, Rodriguez, A. Gonzalez; Vazquez, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Comunicaciones team news

Carlos Mejia scored the lone goal for the Guatemalan outfit in the first-leg loss and will once again be the focus in front of goal alongside Antonio Lopez and Juan Anangono.

Lopez and Anangono joined Jose Coreno and Azarias Londona in Comunicaciones' 4-2 Liga Nacional win over Malacateco at the weekend.

Moreover, Anangono got close to adding at least a couple of goals to Mejia's strike against Monterrey the last time out.

Comunicaciones possible XI: Perez; Robles, Pinto, Mena, Gonzalez; Aparicio, Corena, Contraras; Lopez, Anangonio, Mejia

Position Players Goalkeepers: F. Perez, Moreno, Barrios, A. Perez Defenders: Gordillo, Pinto, Coreno, Mena, Gonzalez, Morales, Robles, Santis, Castrillo, Dominguez, Villatoro, Saravia, Aparicio, Espino Midfielders: Trigueno, Tumax, Lopez, Chuc, Contreras, E. Palencia, O. Mejia, Garcia, De la Cruz Forwards: Aguilar, Anangono, Londono, Lezcano, Rivera, A. Palencia, Ortiz, C. Mejia, Foster

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Monterrey and Comunicaciones across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 6, 2024 Comunicaciones 1-4 Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup September 20, 2011 Monterrey 3-1 Comunicaciones CONCACAF Champions Cup September 14, 2011 Comunicaciones 1-0 Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup

