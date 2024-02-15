Monterrey vs Comunicaciones: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Five-time CONCACAF Champions Cup winners Monterrey have an edge heading into the second leg round one clash against Comunicaciones at Estadio BBVA on Thursday.
La Pandilla tore down their opponents 4-1 in their backyard in the first leg of the fixture, but Los Cremas will also look for a spectacular turnaround as Ivan Sopegno's men aim to recreate a comeback in the 2022 quarter-finals at the tournament.
However, back then, despite beating New York City 4-2 in the second leg, Comunicaciones lost on away goals as the MLS side had won their away leg 3-1.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Monterrey vs Comunicaciones kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|February 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:15 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio BBVA
The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Monterrey and Comunicaciones will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.
It will kick off at 10:15 pm ET on Thursday, February 15, in the United States (US).
How to watch Monterrey vs Comunicaciones online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through FS2, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ViX+.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
Monterrey boss Fernando Ortiz made as many as five changes in Sunday's 3-2 Liga MX win over Pachuca after the first-leg victory over Comunicaciones.
While key players such as Jesus Gallardo, German Berterame and Jordi Cortizo, should continue from the first whistle, players such as Arturo Gonzalez and Brandon Vazquez are likely to return to the XI.
Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Moreno, Medina, Gutierrez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Romo, Rodriguez, A. Gonzalez; Vazquez, Berterame
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre
Comunicaciones team news
Carlos Mejia scored the lone goal for the Guatemalan outfit in the first-leg loss and will once again be the focus in front of goal alongside Antonio Lopez and Juan Anangono.
Lopez and Anangono joined Jose Coreno and Azarias Londona in Comunicaciones' 4-2 Liga Nacional win over Malacateco at the weekend.
Moreover, Anangono got close to adding at least a couple of goals to Mejia's strike against Monterrey the last time out.
Comunicaciones possible XI: Perez; Robles, Pinto, Mena, Gonzalez; Aparicio, Corena, Contraras; Lopez, Anangonio, Mejia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|F. Perez, Moreno, Barrios, A. Perez
|Defenders:
|Gordillo, Pinto, Coreno, Mena, Gonzalez, Morales, Robles, Santis, Castrillo, Dominguez, Villatoro, Saravia, Aparicio, Espino
|Midfielders:
|Trigueno, Tumax, Lopez, Chuc, Contreras, E. Palencia, O. Mejia, Garcia, De la Cruz
|Forwards:
|Aguilar, Anangono, Londono, Lezcano, Rivera, A. Palencia, Ortiz, C. Mejia, Foster
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Monterrey and Comunicaciones across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 6, 2024
|Comunicaciones 1-4 Monterrey
|CONCACAF Champions Cup
|September 20, 2011
|Monterrey 3-1 Comunicaciones
|CONCACAF Champions Cup
|September 14, 2011
|Comunicaciones 1-0 Monterrey
|CONCACAF Champions Cup