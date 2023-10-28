This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Monterrey vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Anselm Noronha
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio BBVA
team-logo
WATCH ON FUBO
Henry Martín América Liga MX 2023@Getty
MonterreyAméricaLiga MXMonterrey vs América

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts Monterrey and Liga MX leaders Club America are separated by seven points ahead of Saturday's encounter between the two sides at Estadio BBVA.

The Striped-Ones, who have won their last three games at home, have also picked up steam with an away victory amid an ongoing winning run of three games after defeating Tijuana 3-1 in the mid-week.

However, since their Leagues Cup exit, Millionaires are yet to face a defeat amid a 11-game unbeaten run in Liga MX. Moreover, Andre Jardine's side eye their sixth straight league victory in the aftermath of edging Santos Laguna in a seven-goal thriller.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Club America kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 28, 2023
Kick-off time:11:10 pm ET
Venue:Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Club America will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 11:10 pm ET on October 28 in the United States (US).

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here
FuboWatch here

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Joao Rojas and Sergio Canales are sure to miss out with thigh injuries, while Jordi Cortizo, Stefan Medina, German Berterame and Erick Aguirre are all doubtful with their respective knocks.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Bustos, Guzman, Vegas, Gallardo; Romo, J. Gonzalez; Corona, A. Gonzalez, Meza; Funes Mori

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
Defenders:Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Bustos, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Parra, Medina, Gutierrez
Midfielders:Romo, Govea, J. Gonzalez, A. Gonzalez, Corona, Meza, Cortizo
Forwards:Berterame, R. Aguirre, Funes Mori

Club America team news

The visitors have made it to Guadalupe without the likes of Nestor Araujo and Diego Valdes, as the duo are nursing knee and calf injuries respectively.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Fuentes; Zendejas, Fidalgo, Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez; Martin, Rodriguez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
Defenders:I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Zendejas, Suarez
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
Jun 20, 2023Club America 0-1 MonterreyClub Friendlies
Apr 8, 2023Club America 2-1 MonterreyLiga MX
Jul 9, 2022Monterrey 3-2 Club AmericaLiga MX
Mar 26, 2022Monterrey 2-1 Club AmericaClub Friendlies
Mar 5, 2022Monterrey 2-1 Club AmericaLiga MX

Useful links