Monaco vs Nice: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Nice, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monaco will be looking to extend their unbeaten start and lead atop the Ligue 1 standings when they play hosts to Nice on Friday.

Adi Hutter's side started off their campaign with three wins and a couple of draws so far, the last a 2-2 result at Lorient. Whereas Nice are also unbeaten in their five games, and Francesco Farioli's men will look for their third straight win after last Friday's 3-2 victory over PSG.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monaco vs Nice kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Louis II Stadium

The Ligue 1 match between Monaco and Nice will be played at Louis II Stadium in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on September 22 in the United States (US).

How to watch Monaco vs Nice online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Sling TV in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

Breel Embolo, Mohammed Salisu, Edan Diop and Eliesse Ben Seghir all make up the hosts' injury list, with Denis Zakaria a doubt with a thigh problem.

USMNT forward Folarin Balogun will look to add to his tally after scoring his first Monaco goal as a substitute against Lorient, but Wissam Ben-Yedder, Takumi Minamino and Aleksandr Golovin should continue from the first whistle.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Singo, Maripan, Magassa; Vanderson, Matazo, Fofana, Henrique; Minamino, Golovin; Ben Yedder

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Maripan, Matsima, Magassa, Okou, Henrique, Jakobs, Vanderson, Singo Midfielders: Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta, Martins Forwards: Balogun, Ben Yedder, Boadu

Nice team news

Salvatore Sirigu is the long-term absentee at the club, while Antoine Mendy and Alexis Claude-Maurice are expected to remain sidelined for the trip to Monaco.

For most parts, it can be the same XI that defeated PSG the last time out. Morgan Sanson, Youssouf Ndayishimiye and Khephren Thuram will feature in midfield, with Terem Moffi leading the line of attack.

Nice possible XI: Bulka; Lotomba, Todibo, Dante, Bard; Sanson, Ndayishimiye, Thuram; Laborde, Moffi, Diop

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bulka, Boulhendi Defenders: Todibo, Dante, Nahounou, Doumbouya, Perraud, Bard, Amraoui, Lotomba, Atal Midfielders: Ndayishimiye, Rosario, Beka Beka, Belahyane, Thuram, Boudaoui, Sanson, Traore Forwards: Moffi, Laborde, Guessand, Doip, Boga, Balde, Bouanani

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Feb 26, 2023 Monaco 0-3 Nice Ligue 1 Sep 4, 2022 Nice 0-1 Monaco Ligue 1 Apr 20, 2022 Monaco 1-0 Nice Ligue 1 Sep 19, 2021 Nice 2-2 Monaco Ligue 1 Mar 8, 2021 Nice 0-2 Monaco Coupe de France

Useful links