How to watch today's Monaco vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monaco and Barcelona will look to carry forward their unbeaten starts from their respective domestic campaigns this season, when they convene in Thursday's Champions League tie at Stade Louis II.
The French side are coming off a 3-0 win against Auxerre, while Barca last picked up a 4-1 victory over Girona over the weekend.
Monaco vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
The UEFA Champions League match between Monaco and Barcelona will be played at Stade Louis II in Monaco, France.
It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, September 18, in the US.
Team news & squads
Monaco team news
Lamine Camara has been passed fit after sustaining a neck injury in the Auxerre win, but Edan Diop and Radoslaw Majecki are set to remain confined to the treatment room.
After making changes and keeping players fresh through substitutions last time out, Monaco boss Adi Hutter will look to field a strong lineup with the likes of Christian Mawissa and Aleksandr Golovin in the XI, while Breel Embolo should continue upfront.
Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Mawissa, Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kohn, Majecki, Lienard
|Defenders:
|Vanderson, Teze, Kehrer, Henrique, Mawissa, Singo, Ouattara, Salisu, Magassa
|Midfielders:
|Zakaria, Ben Seghir, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Camara, Diop
|Forwards:
|Balogun, Minamino, Ilenikhena, Embolo, Diatta
Barcelona team news
The absence of Dani Olmo will further dampen Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick's options in midfield, given that Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen are also sidelined through injuries.
Apart from nursing a hamstring injury, Ronald Araujo is suspended anyway after his red card against PSG in last season's quarter-final.
Robert Lewandowski will lead the line of attack alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Garcia, Pedri, Casado; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca
|Midfielders:
|Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Monaco and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 12, 2024
|Barcelona 0-3 Monaco
|Trofeo Joan Gamper