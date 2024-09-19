+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
Stade Louis II, Monaco
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Monaco vs Barcelona Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Monaco and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monaco and Barcelona will look to carry forward their unbeaten starts from their respective domestic campaigns this season, when they convene in Thursday's Champions League tie at Stade Louis II.

The French side are coming off a 3-0 win against Auxerre, while Barca last picked up a 4-1 victory over Girona over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monaco vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Monaco and Barcelona will be broadcast live on Paramount+, and is available to stream online live on ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monaco vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 18, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Stade Louis II

The UEFA Champions League match between Monaco and Barcelona will be played at Stade Louis II in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, September 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monaco team news

Lamine Camara has been passed fit after sustaining a neck injury in the Auxerre win, but Edan Diop and Radoslaw Majecki are set to remain confined to the treatment room.

After making changes and keeping players fresh through substitutions last time out, Monaco boss Adi Hutter will look to field a strong lineup with the likes of Christian Mawissa and Aleksandr Golovin in the XI, while Breel Embolo should continue upfront.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Vanderson, Kehrer, Mawissa, Henrique; Camara, Zakaria; Akliouche, Minamino, Ben Seghir; Embolo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kohn, Majecki, Lienard
Defenders:Vanderson, Teze, Kehrer, Henrique, Mawissa, Singo, Ouattara, Salisu, Magassa
Midfielders:Zakaria, Ben Seghir, Matazo, Golovin, Akliouche, Camara, Diop
Forwards:Balogun, Minamino, Ilenikhena, Embolo, Diatta

Barcelona team news

The absence of Dani Olmo will further dampen Blaugrana boss Hansi Flick's options in midfield, given that Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen are also sidelined through injuries.

Apart from nursing a hamstring injury, Ronald Araujo is suspended anyway after his red card against PSG in last season's quarter-final.

Robert Lewandowski will lead the line of attack alongside Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Garcia, Pedri, Casado; Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
Defenders:Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Garcia, Fort, Kounde, Martin, Dominguez, Cuenca
Midfielders:Pedri, Torre, Casado, G. Fernandez
Forwards:Torres, Lewandowski, Fati, Raphinha, Victor, Yamal, A. Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Monaco and Barcelona across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 12, 2024Barcelona 0-3 MonacoTrofeo Joan Gamper

Useful links

