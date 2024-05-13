MLB 2024 schedule: What MLB games are on today?

This week's baseball schedule for live games on TV and streaming links

The 2024 MLB season is well underway, and trust us, you don't want to miss any of the action. With big names and tasty fixtures on the card, anything can happen.

2023 World Series winners, the Texas Rangers, will be looking to continue their strong form, but other teams will also be looking to steal the crown.

One of those teams is the Orioles or the O's, who are 11-4 from home and have 15 of their last 20 games - gaining control of the American League East. A huge part of their success has been through 40% rotation of their squad, which has kept their lineup fresh to tackle whatever comes their way.

If all that's got you excited to watch some MLB, then we have your go-to guide on what MLB games are on this week and how you can watch them.

MLB games this week (May 13-19)

Below, GOAL breaks down the full MLB schedule for this week, including timings and streaming links.

Monday, May 13, 2024

Away Home Time (ET) Streaming link Toronto Baltimore 6:35 pm Fubo Miami Detroit 6:40 pm Fubo Philadelphia N.Y. Mets 7:10 pm Fubo Tampa Bay Boston 7:10 pm Fubo Chi. Cubs Atlanta 7:20 pm Fubo Washington Chi. White Sox 7:40 pm Fubo Pittsburgh Milwaukee 7:40 pm Fubo Cleveland Texas 8:05 pm Fubo Oakland Houston 8:10 pm Fubo St.Louis L.A. Angels 9:38 pm Fubo Cincinnati Arizona 9:40 pm Fubo Kansas City Seattle 9:40 pm Fubo Colorado San Diego 9:40 pm Fubo L.A. Dodgers San Francisco 9:45 pm Fubo

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Away Home Time (ET) Streaming link Philadelphia N.Y. Mets 1:10 pm Fubo Toronto Baltimore 6:35 pm Fubo Miami Detroit 6:40 pm Fubo Tampa Bay Boston 7:10 pm Fubo Chi. Cubs Atlanta 7:20 pm Fubo Washington Chi. White Sox 7:40 pm Fubo Pittsburgh Milwaukee 7:40 pm Fubo N.Y. Yankees Minnesota 7:40 pm Fubo Cleveland Texas 8:05 pm Fubo Oakland Houston 8:10 pm Fubo St.Louis L.A. Angels 9:38 pm Fubo Cincinnati Arizona 9:40 pm Fubo Kansas City Seattle 9:40 pm Fubo Colorado San Diego 9:40 pm Fubo L.A. Dodgers San Francisco 9:45 pm Fubo

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Away Home Time (ET) Streaming link Toronto Baltimore 12:35 pm Fubo Miami Detroit 1:10 pm Fubo Pittsburgh Milwaukee 1:10 pm Fubo Washington Chi. White Sox 2:10 pm Fubo Cincinnati Arizona 3:40 pm Fubo Kansas City Seattle 4:10 pm Fubo Colorado San Diego 4:10 pm Fubo N.Y. Mets Philadelphia 6:40 pm Fubo Tampa Bay Boston 7:10 pm Fubo Chi. Cubs Atlanta 7:20 pm Fubo N.Y. Yankees Minnesota 7:40 pm Fubo Cleveland Texas 8:05 pm Fubo Oakland Houston 8:10 pm Fubo St.Louis L.A. Angels 9:07 pm Fubo L.A. Dodgers San Francisco 9:45 pm Fubo

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Away Home Time (ET) Streaming link N.Y. Yankees Minnesota 1:10 pm Fubo N.Y. Mets Philadelphia 6:40 pm Fubo Tampa Bay Boston 7:10 pm Fubo Pittsburgh Chi. Cubs 7:40 pm Fubo Oakland Houston 8:10 pm Fubo Cincinnati L.A. Dodgers 10:10 pm Fubo

Friday, May 17, 2024

Away Home Time (ET) Streaming link Pittsburgh Chi. Cubs 2:30 pm Fubo Washington Philadelphia 6:40 pm Fubo Seattle Baltimore 7:05 pm Fubo Chi. White Sox N.Y. Yankees 7:05 pm Fubo Tampa Bay Toronto 7:07 pm Fubo Minnesota Cleveland 7:10 pm Fubo N.Y. Mets Miami 7:10 pm Fubo San Diego Atlanta 7:20 pm Fubo Oakland Kansas City 7:40 pm Fubo L.A. Angels Texas 8:05 pm Fubo Milwaukee Houston 8:10 pm Fubo Boston St. Louis 8:15 pm Fubo Detroit Arizona 9:40 pm Fubo Cincinnati L.A. Dodgers 10:10 pm Fubo Colorado San Francisco 10:15 pm Fubo

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Away Home Time (ET) Streaming link Chi. White Sox N.Y. Yankees 1:05 pm Fubo Pittsburgh Chi. Cubs 2:20 pm Fubo Tampa Bay Toronto 3:07 pm Fubo Seattle Baltimore 4:05 pm Fubo Colorado San Francisco 4:05 pm Fubo N.Y. Mets Miami 4:10 pm Fubo Washington Philadelphia 6:05 pm Fubo Minnesota Cleveland 6:10 pm Fubo Milwaukee Houston 7:10 pm Fubo Oakland Kansas City 7:10 pm Fubo L.A. Angels Texas 7:15 pm Fubo Boston St. Louis 7:15 pm Fubo San Diego Atlanta 7:15 pm Fubo Detroit Arizona 8:10 pm Fubo Cincinnati L.A. Dodgers 9:10 pm Fubo

Sunday, May 19, 2024

Away Home Time (ET) Streaming link Boston St. Louis 1:05 pm Fubo Seattle Baltimore 1:35 pm Fubo Chi. White Sox N.Y. Yankees 1:35 pm Fubo Washington Philadelphia 1:35 pm Fubo Tampa Bay Toronto 1:37 pm Fubo Minnesota Cleveland 1:40 pm Fubo N.Y. Mets Miami 1:40 pm Fubo Milwaukee Houston 2:10 pm Fubo Oakland Kansas City 2:10 pm Fubo Pittsburgh Chi. Cubs 2:20 pm Fubo L.A. Angels Texas 2:35 pm Fubo Colorado San Francisco 4:05 pm Fubo Detroit Arizona 4:10 pm Fubo Cincinnati L.A. Dodgers 4:10 pm Fubo San Diego Atlanta 7:10 pm Fubo

How to watch and stream MLB games

For this year's MLB season, ESPN, TBS, FS1, and the MLB Network will broadcast national games. For Friday night games, Apple TV+ will exclusively air games, and Max will cover Tuesdays. Local FOX, ABC and NBC (and other regional sports networks) will handle nearby games, so you'll need to check your local listings for that information.

As always, every game is subject to blackout in local areas. For fans who don't have cable, Fubo is the best streaming service for catching MLB games this season. They also offer a 7-day free trial.

Plans for Fubo start at $74.99/month; however, the Elite subscription package ($84.99/month) is the best option for baseball coverage as it includes ESPN, ESPN2, EPSN3, MLB Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, and ABC (local dependant) in its 235-channel lineup.

Fubo also offers sports add-ons like MLB TV ($24.99/month) and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($10.99/month) for maximum MLB coverage.