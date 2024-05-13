MLB 2024 schedule: What MLB games are on today?

The 2024 MLB season is well underway, and trust us, you don't want to miss any of the action. With big names and tasty fixtures on the card, anything can happen.
2023 World Series winners, the Texas Rangers, will be looking to continue their strong form, but other teams will also be looking to steal the crown.
One of those teams is the Orioles or the O's, who are 11-4 from home and have 15 of their last 20 games - gaining control of the American League East. A huge part of their success has been through 40% rotation of their squad, which has kept their lineup fresh to tackle whatever comes their way.
If all that's got you excited to watch some MLB, then we have your go-to guide on what MLB games are on this week and how you can watch them.
MLB games this week (May 13-19)
Below, GOAL breaks down the full MLB schedule for this week, including timings and streaming links.
Monday, May 13, 2024
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Streaming link
|Toronto
|Baltimore
|6:35 pm
|Fubo
|Miami
|Detroit
|6:40 pm
|Fubo
|Philadelphia
|N.Y. Mets
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|Chi. Cubs
|Atlanta
|7:20 pm
|Fubo
|Washington
|Chi. White Sox
|7:40 pm
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh
|Milwaukee
|7:40 pm
|Fubo
|Cleveland
|Texas
|8:05 pm
|Fubo
|Oakland
|Houston
|8:10 pm
|Fubo
|St.Louis
|L.A. Angels
|9:38 pm
|Fubo
|Cincinnati
|Arizona
|9:40 pm
|Fubo
|Kansas City
|Seattle
|9:40 pm
|Fubo
|Colorado
|San Diego
|9:40 pm
|Fubo
|L.A. Dodgers
|San Francisco
|9:45 pm
|Fubo
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Streaming link
|Philadelphia
|N.Y. Mets
|1:10 pm
|Fubo
|Toronto
|Baltimore
|6:35 pm
|Fubo
|Miami
|Detroit
|6:40 pm
|Fubo
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|Chi. Cubs
|Atlanta
|7:20 pm
|Fubo
|Washington
|Chi. White Sox
|7:40 pm
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh
|Milwaukee
|7:40 pm
|Fubo
|N.Y. Yankees
|Minnesota
|7:40 pm
|Fubo
|Cleveland
|Texas
|8:05 pm
|Fubo
|Oakland
|Houston
|8:10 pm
|Fubo
|St.Louis
|L.A. Angels
|9:38 pm
|Fubo
|Cincinnati
|Arizona
|9:40 pm
|Fubo
|Kansas City
|Seattle
|9:40 pm
|Fubo
|Colorado
|San Diego
|9:40 pm
|Fubo
|L.A. Dodgers
|San Francisco
|9:45 pm
|Fubo
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Streaming link
|Toronto
|Baltimore
|12:35 pm
|Fubo
|Miami
|Detroit
|1:10 pm
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh
|Milwaukee
|1:10 pm
|Fubo
|Washington
|Chi. White Sox
|2:10 pm
|Fubo
|Cincinnati
|Arizona
|3:40 pm
|Fubo
|Kansas City
|Seattle
|4:10 pm
|Fubo
|Colorado
|San Diego
|4:10 pm
|Fubo
|N.Y. Mets
|Philadelphia
|6:40 pm
|Fubo
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|Chi. Cubs
|Atlanta
|7:20 pm
|Fubo
|N.Y. Yankees
|Minnesota
|7:40 pm
|Fubo
|Cleveland
|Texas
|8:05 pm
|Fubo
|Oakland
|Houston
|8:10 pm
|Fubo
|St.Louis
|L.A. Angels
|9:07 pm
|Fubo
|L.A. Dodgers
|San Francisco
|9:45 pm
|Fubo
Thursday, May 16, 2024
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Streaming link
|N.Y. Yankees
|Minnesota
|1:10 pm
|Fubo
|N.Y. Mets
|Philadelphia
|6:40 pm
|Fubo
|Tampa Bay
|Boston
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh
|Chi. Cubs
|7:40 pm
|Fubo
|Oakland
|Houston
|8:10 pm
|Fubo
|Cincinnati
|L.A. Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Fubo
Friday, May 17, 2024
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Streaming link
|Pittsburgh
|Chi. Cubs
|2:30 pm
|Fubo
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|6:40 pm
|Fubo
|Seattle
|Baltimore
|7:05 pm
|Fubo
|Chi. White Sox
|N.Y. Yankees
|7:05 pm
|Fubo
|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|7:07 pm
|Fubo
|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|N.Y. Mets
|Miami
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|San Diego
|Atlanta
|7:20 pm
|Fubo
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|7:40 pm
|Fubo
|L.A. Angels
|Texas
|8:05 pm
|Fubo
|Milwaukee
|Houston
|8:10 pm
|Fubo
|Boston
|St. Louis
|8:15 pm
|Fubo
|Detroit
|Arizona
|9:40 pm
|Fubo
|Cincinnati
|L.A. Dodgers
|10:10 pm
|Fubo
|Colorado
|San Francisco
|10:15 pm
|Fubo
Saturday, May 18, 2024
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Streaming link
|Chi. White Sox
|N.Y. Yankees
|1:05 pm
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh
|Chi. Cubs
|2:20 pm
|Fubo
|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|3:07 pm
|Fubo
|Seattle
|Baltimore
|4:05 pm
|Fubo
|Colorado
|San Francisco
|4:05 pm
|Fubo
|N.Y. Mets
|Miami
|4:10 pm
|Fubo
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|6:05 pm
|Fubo
|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|6:10 pm
|Fubo
|Milwaukee
|Houston
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
|L.A. Angels
|Texas
|7:15 pm
|Fubo
|Boston
|St. Louis
|7:15 pm
|Fubo
|San Diego
|Atlanta
|7:15 pm
|Fubo
|Detroit
|Arizona
|8:10 pm
|Fubo
|Cincinnati
|L.A. Dodgers
|9:10 pm
|Fubo
Sunday, May 19, 2024
|Away
|Home
|Time (ET)
|Streaming link
|Boston
|St. Louis
|1:05 pm
|Fubo
|Seattle
|Baltimore
|1:35 pm
|Fubo
|Chi. White Sox
|N.Y. Yankees
|1:35 pm
|Fubo
|Washington
|Philadelphia
|1:35 pm
|Fubo
|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|1:37 pm
|Fubo
|Minnesota
|Cleveland
|1:40 pm
|Fubo
|N.Y. Mets
|Miami
|1:40 pm
|Fubo
|Milwaukee
|Houston
|2:10 pm
|Fubo
|Oakland
|Kansas City
|2:10 pm
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh
|Chi. Cubs
|2:20 pm
|Fubo
|L.A. Angels
|Texas
|2:35 pm
|Fubo
|Colorado
|San Francisco
|4:05 pm
|Fubo
|Detroit
|Arizona
|4:10 pm
|Fubo
|Cincinnati
|L.A. Dodgers
|4:10 pm
|Fubo
|San Diego
|Atlanta
|7:10 pm
|Fubo
How to watch and stream MLB gamesGetty Images
For this year's MLB season, ESPN, TBS, FS1, and the MLB Network will broadcast national games. For Friday night games, Apple TV+ will exclusively air games, and Max will cover Tuesdays. Local FOX, ABC and NBC (and other regional sports networks) will handle nearby games, so you'll need to check your local listings for that information.
As always, every game is subject to blackout in local areas. For fans who don't have cable, Fubo is the best streaming service for catching MLB games this season. They also offer a 7-day free trial.
Plans for Fubo start at $74.99/month; however, the Elite subscription package ($84.99/month) is the best option for baseball coverage as it includes ESPN, ESPN2, EPSN3, MLB Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, and ABC (local dependant) in its 235-channel lineup.
Fubo also offers sports add-ons like MLB TV ($24.99/month) and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($10.99/month) for maximum MLB coverage.