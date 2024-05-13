This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cincinnati Reds MLB 2024Getty Images
Watch MLB games on Fubo
Angelica Daujotas

MLB 2024 schedule: What MLB games are on today?

TV Guide & Streaming

This week's baseball schedule for live games on TV and streaming links

The 2024 MLB season is well underway, and trust us, you don't want to miss any of the action. With big names and tasty fixtures on the card, anything can happen.

Watch the MLB 2024 season on Fubo
Sign up now

2023 World Series winners, the Texas Rangers, will be looking to continue their strong form, but other teams will also be looking to steal the crown.

One of those teams is the Orioles or the O's, who are 11-4 from home and have 15 of their last 20 games - gaining control of the American League East. A huge part of their success has been through 40% rotation of their squad, which has kept their lineup fresh to tackle whatever comes their way.

Article continues below

RELATED: How to watch and live stream MLB games in 2024

If all that's got you excited to watch some MLB, then we have your go-to guide on what MLB games are on this week and how you can watch them.

MLB games this week (May 13-19)

Below, GOAL breaks down the full MLB schedule for this week, including timings and streaming links.

Monday, May 13, 2024

AwayHomeTime (ET)Streaming link
TorontoBaltimore6:35 pmFubo
MiamiDetroit6:40 pmFubo
PhiladelphiaN.Y. Mets7:10 pmFubo
Tampa BayBoston7:10 pmFubo
Chi. CubsAtlanta7:20 pmFubo
WashingtonChi. White Sox7:40 pmFubo
PittsburghMilwaukee7:40 pmFubo
ClevelandTexas8:05 pmFubo
OaklandHouston8:10 pmFubo
St.LouisL.A. Angels9:38 pmFubo
Cincinnati Arizona9:40 pmFubo
Kansas CitySeattle9:40 pmFubo
ColoradoSan Diego 9:40 pmFubo
L.A. Dodgers San Francisco 9:45 pmFubo

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

AwayHomeTime (ET)Streaming link
PhiladelphiaN.Y. Mets1:10 pmFubo
TorontoBaltimore6:35 pmFubo
MiamiDetroit6:40 pmFubo
Tampa BayBoston7:10 pmFubo
Chi. CubsAtlanta7:20 pmFubo
WashingtonChi. White Sox7:40 pmFubo
PittsburghMilwaukee7:40 pmFubo
N.Y. YankeesMinnesota7:40 pmFubo
ClevelandTexas8:05 pmFubo
OaklandHouston8:10 pmFubo
St.LouisL.A. Angels9:38 pmFubo
Cincinnati Arizona9:40 pmFubo
Kansas CitySeattle9:40 pmFubo
ColoradoSan Diego 9:40 pmFubo
L.A. Dodgers San Francisco 9:45 pmFubo

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

AwayHomeTime (ET)Streaming link
TorontoBaltimore12:35 pmFubo
MiamiDetroit1:10 pmFubo
PittsburghMilwaukee1:10 pmFubo
WashingtonChi. White Sox2:10 pmFubo
Cincinnati Arizona3:40 pmFubo
Kansas CitySeattle4:10 pmFubo
ColoradoSan Diego 4:10 pmFubo
N.Y. MetsPhiladelphia6:40 pmFubo
Tampa BayBoston7:10 pmFubo
Chi. CubsAtlanta7:20 pmFubo
N.Y. YankeesMinnesota7:40 pmFubo
ClevelandTexas8:05 pmFubo
OaklandHouston8:10 pmFubo
St.LouisL.A. Angels9:07 pmFubo
L.A. Dodgers San Francisco 9:45 pmFubo

Thursday, May 16, 2024

AwayHomeTime (ET)Streaming link
N.Y. YankeesMinnesota1:10 pmFubo
N.Y. MetsPhiladelphia6:40 pmFubo
Tampa BayBoston7:10 pmFubo
PittsburghChi. Cubs7:40 pmFubo
OaklandHouston8:10 pmFubo
Cincinnati L.A. Dodgers 10:10 pmFubo

Friday, May 17, 2024

AwayHomeTime (ET)Streaming link
PittsburghChi. Cubs2:30 pmFubo
WashingtonPhiladelphia6:40 pmFubo
SeattleBaltimore7:05 pmFubo
Chi. White SoxN.Y. Yankees7:05 pmFubo
Tampa BayToronto7:07 pmFubo
MinnesotaCleveland7:10 pmFubo
N.Y. MetsMiami7:10 pmFubo
San DiegoAtlanta 7:20 pmFubo
OaklandKansas City 7:40 pmFubo
L.A. Angels Texas8:05 pmFubo
MilwaukeeHouston8:10 pmFubo
BostonSt. Louis8:15 pmFubo
DetroitArizona9:40 pmFubo
Cincinnati L.A. Dodgers10:10 pmFubo
ColoradoSan Francisco 10:15 pmFubo

Saturday, May 18, 2024

AwayHomeTime (ET)Streaming link
Chi. White SoxN.Y. Yankees1:05 pmFubo
PittsburghChi. Cubs2:20 pmFubo
Tampa BayToronto3:07 pmFubo
SeattleBaltimore4:05 pmFubo
ColoradoSan Francisco 4:05 pmFubo
N.Y. MetsMiami4:10 pmFubo
WashingtonPhiladelphia6:05 pmFubo
MinnesotaCleveland6:10 pmFubo
MilwaukeeHouston7:10 pmFubo
OaklandKansas City 7:10 pmFubo
L.A. Angels Texas7:15 pmFubo
BostonSt. Louis7:15 pmFubo
San DiegoAtlanta 7:15 pmFubo
DetroitArizona8:10 pmFubo
Cincinnati L.A. Dodgers9:10 pmFubo

Sunday, May 19, 2024

AwayHomeTime (ET)Streaming link
BostonSt. Louis1:05 pmFubo
SeattleBaltimore1:35 pmFubo
Chi. White SoxN.Y. Yankees1:35 pmFubo
WashingtonPhiladelphia1:35 pmFubo
Tampa BayToronto1:37 pmFubo
MinnesotaCleveland1:40 pmFubo
N.Y. MetsMiami1:40 pmFubo
MilwaukeeHouston2:10 pmFubo
OaklandKansas City 2:10 pmFubo
PittsburghChi. Cubs2:20 pmFubo
L.A. Angels Texas2:35 pmFubo
ColoradoSan Francisco 4:05 pmFubo
DetroitArizona4:10 pmFubo
Cincinnati L.A. Dodgers4:10 pmFubo
San DiegoAtlanta 7:10 pmFubo

How to watch and stream MLB games

Los Angeles Dodgers MLB 2024Getty Images

For this year's MLB season, ESPN, TBS, FS1, and the MLB Network will broadcast national games. For Friday night games, Apple TV+ will exclusively air games, and Max will cover Tuesdays. Local FOX, ABC and NBC (and other regional sports networks) will handle nearby games, so you'll need to check your local listings for that information.

As always, every game is subject to blackout in local areas. For fans who don't have cable, Fubo is the best streaming service for catching MLB games this season. They also offer a 7-day free trial.

Plans for Fubo start at $74.99/month; however, the Elite subscription package ($84.99/month) is the best option for baseball coverage as it includes ESPN, ESPN2, EPSN3, MLB Network, FOX, FS1, FS2, NBC, and ABC (local dependant) in its 235-channel lineup.

Fubo also offers sports add-ons like MLB TV ($24.99/month) and Sports Plus with NFL RedZone ($10.99/month) for maximum MLB coverage.

Watch the MLB 2024 season on Fubo
Sign up now
Advertisement