MLB All-Star Game 2026: How to watch and live stream MLB All-Star Game and More

The highly anticipated 96th edition of the MLB All-Star Game is here, set to unfold in the historic heart of Philadelphia. The Midsummer Classic week action is already underway, culminating in the star-studded showdown between the American League and National League on July 14, 2026.

This year, Citizens Bank Park—home of the Philadelphia Phillies—takes center stage, welcoming baseball’s biggest icons for a spectacle unlike any other. It marks the fifth time the All-Star festivities have taken over Philadelphia, beautifully timed to coincide with the nation's 250th Semiquincentennial Independence Day celebrations.

Over a packed block of days, fans can expect an electrifying schedule featuring can't-miss events like the All-Star Futures Game and the legendary Home Run Derby.









The Selection Process & Roster Reveals

The selection process is fully complete and rosters have been finalized. All-Star starters were determined through a multi-phase fan voting system designed to truly reflect elite tier-one talent. Meanwhile, the remaining position players and entire pitching staffs were selected through a combination of player ballots and strategic choices made by the Commissioner's Office—including special "Legend Picks" like Bryce Harper and Justin Verlander to honor their legacy impact on the sport.

With the countdown over and All-Star Week officially in motion, the 2026 showcase promises to be a baseball bonanza. Here's everything you need to know to gear up for an unforgettable event.

How to Watch the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

TV Channel: FOX

Wikipedia

Streaming Services: DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV

FOX One

Throughout All-Star Week, fans can catch the multi-day action split across FOX, ESPN, and MLB Network.

If you’re looking to watch the MLB All-Star Game live, FOX will broadcast the main showpiece event. However, marquee sub-events like the Home Run Derby require tuning into ESPN. To secure every broadcast angle, a live TV streaming service subscription is highly recommended. For cord-cutters seeking access to all three event networks, platforms like DirecTV Stream or Sling TV (with sports tier add-ons) offer comprehensive coverage.

📺 Provider Note: The majority of live TV services carry FOX and ESPN natively, but premium access to MLB Network can vary. Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV do not currently carry MLB Network on standard tiers.

TV Providers for MLB All-Star Week

Provider Price FOX ESPN MLB Network Cox $61.00–$152.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DIRECTV $74.99–$164.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DIRECTV STREAM $74.99–$154.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DISH $97.99–$147.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo $79.99–$89.99/mo. ✔ ✔ — Hulu + Live TV $81.99–$95.99/mo. ✔ ✔ — Optimum $40.00–$135.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Philo $28.00/mo. — — — Sling TV $45.99–$60.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Spectrum $45.00–$105.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Verizon Fios $85.00–$129.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Xfinity $20.00–$80.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV $82.99/mo. ✔ ✔ —





When is the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

The 96th MLB All-Star Game throws its first pitch on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Detail Information Date Tuesday, July 14, 2026 First Pitch Time 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel FOX Live Stream FOX Sports App, DirecTV Stream, Fubo

2026 MLB All-Star Week Schedule

Date Time (ET) Event TV Channel Monday, July 13 8:00 PM T-Mobile Home Run Derby ESPN Tuesday, July 14 2:00 PM MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show MLB Network Tuesday, July 14 8:00 PM 96th MLB All-Star Game FOX

How the All-Star Game Will Be Played

The game features a classic, competitive clash between the American League (AL) and National League (NL). To ensure player safety and avoid burning out pitching staffs in a mid-summer exhibition game, MLB utilizes a unique twist for extra innings: The Home Run Derby Shootout.









If the game remains completely tied after 9 full innings of regular play, the contest skips standard extra innings entirely. Instead, each manager selects three batters to participate in a sudden-death home run format, where every hitter gets three swings to launch as many long balls as possible to crown their league victorious.

Team Leadership

American League Manager: John Schneider (Toronto Blue Jays)

Wikipedia

National League Manager: Dave Roberts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Wikipedia

2026 MLB All-Star Starting Lineups

American League Starters National League Starters Shea Langeliers (C, Athletics) Drake Baldwin (C, Braves) Nick Kurtz (1B, Athletics) Freddie Freeman (1B, Dodgers) Ernie Clement (2B, Blue Jays) Ozzie Albies (2B, Braves) Junior Caminero (3B, Rays) Max Muncy (3B, Dodgers) Bobby Witt Jr. (SS, Royals) CJ Abrams (SS, Nationals) Mike Trout (OF, Angels) Brandon Marsh (OF, Phillies) Byron Buxton (OF, Twins) Juan Soto (OF, Mets) Cody Bellinger (OF, Yankees) ** Andy Pages (OF, Dodgers) Yordan Alvarez (DH, Astros) Kyle Schwarber (DH, Phillies) ** AL Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease (TOR) NL Starting Pitcher: Cristopher Sánchez (PHI)

*Note: Cody Bellinger and Kyle Schwarber step into starting roles replacing injured elected starters Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.





2026 MLB All-Star Reserve Rosters

American League Reserves & Bullpen National League Reserves & Bullpen Adley Rutschman (C, Orioles) William Contreras (C, Brewers) Dillon Dingler (C, Tigers) Hunter Goodman (C, Rockies) Travis Bazzana (INF, Guardians) Luis Arraez (INF, Giants) Kevin McGonigle (INF, Tigers) Bryce Harper (1B, Phillies) — Legend Pick Ben Rice (INF, Yankees) Otto Lopez (INF, Marlins) Miguel Vargas (INF, White Sox) Matt Olson (INF, Braves) Yandy Díaz (DH, Rays) Sal Stewart (INF, Reds) Randy Arozarena (OF, Mariners) Corbin Carroll (OF, Diamondbacks) Riley Greene (OF, Tigers) Pete Crow-Armstrong (OF, Cubs) Parker Messick (LHP, Guardians) Jordan Walker (OF, Cardinals) Drew Rasmussen (RHP, Rays) James Wood (OF, Nationals) Joe Ryan (RHP, Twins) Chase Burns (RHP, Reds) Cam Schlittler (RHP, Yankees) Max Meyer (RHP, Marlins) Ranger Suarez (LHP, Red Sox) Jacob Misiorowski (RHP, Brewers) Michael Wacha (RHP, Royals) Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP, Diamondbacks) Bryan Baker (RHP, Rays) Chris Sale (LHP, Braves) Aroldis Chapman (LHP, Red Sox) Paul Skenes (RHP, Pirates) Jacob Latz (LHP, Rangers) Logan Webb (RHP, Giants) Cade Smith (RHP, Guardians) Yoshinobu Yamamoto (RHP, Dodgers) Louis Varland (RHP, Blue Jays) Jhoan Duran (RHP, Phillies) — Raisel Iglesias (RHP, Braves) — Mason Miller (RHP, Padres)







