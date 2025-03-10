How to watch today's Mist vs Lunar Owls Unrivaled game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Unrivaled matchup between the Mist and the Lunar Owls, including how to watch and team news.

Lunar Owls (12-1) and Mist (5-8) are set to lock horns in their final Unrivaled regular season game on Monday.

Angel Reese notched another double-double, but her efforts weren’t enough to lift Rose BC past the Lunar Owls in Friday's Unrivaled showdown.

The Lunar Owls secured a 66-56 victory, extending their winning streak to four and boosting their record to 12-1. The win served as payback after Rose BC got the better of them in their previous clash on Feb. 22.

The Mist fell short of securing a crucial win on Saturday, as Jackie Young's 27-point performance powered the Laces to a 76-69 victory, sealing their spot in the Unrivaled playoffs. The loss leaves the Mist on the outside looking in, while the Laces evened their record at 7-7 with the postseason now in sight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Mist vs Lunar Owls Unrivaled game, plus plenty more.

Mist vs Lunar Owls: Date and tip-off time

The Mist will square off against the Owls in a highly-anticipated Unrivaled clash on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT from Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida, located near the Doral and Hialeah regions of the city.

Date Monday, March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Wayfair Arena Location Miami, FL

How to watch Mist vs Lunar Owls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mist and the Owls live on:

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Mist team news & key players

Breanna Stewart set the tone for the Mist, delivering a commanding performance with 24 points and 13 rebounds against the Laces. However, her efforts weren't enough to tip the scales in their favor.

Lunar Owls team news & key players

Napheesa Collier stepped up with a well-rounded display, capping it off with the decisive jumper. She finished the night with 16 points, nine boards, two assists, and three steals while shooting 7-of-16 from the floor.

