How to watch today's Missouri State vs Florida International NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A pivotal Conference USA matchup awaits college football fans as the Missouri State Bears prepare to host the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday. The Bears have a 4-3 record as of now, and enter this game on the back of two successive wins over Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State Aggies. They'll be in search of a hat-trick of wins when they visit Springfield. On the contrary, the Panthers suffered a defeat to Kennesaw State in their previous outing. Their ambition would be to better their current 3-4 record and move up the table.
Missouri State vs Florida International: Date and kick-off time
The Missouri State vs Florida International game will be played on October 29 at the Robert W. Plaster Stadium.
|Date
|October 29, 2025
|Kick-off Time
|08:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT
|Venue
|Robert W. Plaster Stadium
|Location
|Springfield, Missouri
How to watch Missouri State vs Florida International on TV & stream live online
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming Service: FuboTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
In case you are unable to watch the game, you can use a VPN. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.
Missouri State vs Florida International Team News
Missouri State Team News
Quarterback Jacob Clark has a knee injury, and in case he is unable to feature, Deuce Bailey will be expected to replace him. Cornerback Gionni McBride, tight end Hayden Hagler, and offensive line Cristian Loaiza are questionable. Linebacker Jalen Brooks is out due to personal reasons, while offensive line Hutson Lillibridge is sidelined for the season with an undisclosed injury.
Florida International Team News
The Panthers might miss key quarterback Keyone Jenkins, whose injury remains undisclosed. Kicker Robert Czeremcha, linebackers Kani Smith and Dwight Nunoo, tight ends Braiden Staten and Dallas Payne, and offensive line Daniel Michel are either questionable or uncertain. Wide receiver Juju Lewis (knee injury) and quarterback Jake Helfrich (chest injury) are out for the season.