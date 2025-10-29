How to watch today's Missouri State vs Florida International NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A pivotal Conference USA matchup awaits college football fans as the Missouri State Bears prepare to host the Florida International Panthers on Wednesday. The Bears have a 4-3 record as of now, and enter this game on the back of two successive wins over Middle Tennessee and New Mexico State Aggies. They'll be in search of a hat-trick of wins when they visit Springfield. On the contrary, the Panthers suffered a defeat to Kennesaw State in their previous outing. Their ambition would be to better their current 3-4 record and move up the table.

Missouri State vs Florida International: Date and kick-off time

The Missouri State vs Florida International game will be played on October 29 at the Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

Date October 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 08:00 PM ET / 05:00 PM PT Venue Robert W. Plaster Stadium Location Springfield, Missouri

How to watch Missouri State vs Florida International on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Missouri State vs Florida International Team News

Missouri State Team News

Quarterback Jacob Clark has a knee injury, and in case he is unable to feature, Deuce Bailey will be expected to replace him. Cornerback Gionni McBride, tight end Hayden Hagler, and offensive line Cristian Loaiza are questionable. Linebacker Jalen Brooks is out due to personal reasons, while offensive line Hutson Lillibridge is sidelined for the season with an undisclosed injury.

Florida International Team News

The Panthers might miss key quarterback Keyone Jenkins, whose injury remains undisclosed. Kicker Robert Czeremcha, linebackers Kani Smith and Dwight Nunoo, tight ends Braiden Staten and Dallas Payne, and offensive line Daniel Michel are either questionable or uncertain. Wide receiver Juju Lewis (knee injury) and quarterback Jake Helfrich (chest injury) are out for the season.