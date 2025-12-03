How to watch today's Minnesota vs Indiana NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sitting at the extreme bottom of the Big Ten table, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will be squaring off against second-placed Indiana Hoosiers on December 3.

The Golden Gophers have not enjoyed the best of NCAAM seasons, having lost four games and won the rest of their four. They head into this game on the back of three successive defeats to San Francisco (77-65), Stanford (72-68) and Santa Clara (86-75). Head coach Niko Medved is aware of the injury situation inside the camp, and yet he is determined for a prosperous future. He said ahead of the game, "We are going to fight, we are going to battle, and better days are ahead."

The Hoosiers have been in red-hot form this season, winning all of their seven games so far, which includes six home matches as well. In their previous outing, last week, they dismantled B-CU (Bethune-Cookman) 100-56 at home. Ranked 22nd nationally, Darian DeVries remains humble for a tough matchup against the Golden Gophers. "I'm not really sure if we're ahead of schedule, behind schedule. For us, it's just about, 'How do we keep getting better?' That's all we're really consumed with," he highlighted before the game.

Minnesota vs Indiana: Date & tip-off time

The Minnesota vs Indiana game will be played on December 3 at the Williams Arena.

Date December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT Venue Williams Arena Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota vs Indiana on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : Big 10 Network

: Big 10 Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

