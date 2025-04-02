How to watch today’s Minnesota vs Belmont NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota vs Belmont NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to face off against the Belmont Bruins to begin an electrifying NCAAW game on April 2, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. After defeating Villanova 66-57 due to a remarkable 25-point effort from Jailyn Banks, Belmont is set to face Minnesota.

Minnesota averages 73.4 points every game and shoots 44.0% from the field, enough for ninth place in the Big Ten.

Belmont has a 1-3 mark in one-possession games and has had difficulty in close games.

Belmont's field goal percentage of 38.4% is 5.6 percentage points lower than Minnesota's 44.0%. In contrast, Belmont makes 8.0 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.8 more compared to the 6.2 that Minnesota gives up on average.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Belmont Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Belmont Bruins will meet in an epic NCAAW game on April 2, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date April 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Belmont Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Belmont Bruins live on:

TV channel: ESPN 2

ESPN 2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

Grace Grocholski averages 13.5 points, grabs 5.0 rebounds, and provides 2.9 assists per contest.

Amaya Battle has been averaging 14.9 points, grabbing 4.6 rebounds, and shooting 41.9% throughout the past ten games.

Belmont Bruins team news

Jailyn Banks is shooting 39.6% and scoring 12.8 points every game for the Bruins.

Tuti Jones has scored 11.2 points a game in the previous ten games.

