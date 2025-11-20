Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers square off on Sunday at Lambeau Field as part of the NFL's Week 12 slate.
Minnesota is coming off a gut-punch of a loss, falling 19-17 to the Bears on a last-second field goal that threw a wrench into their postseason hopes. After opening the campaign with promise, the Vikings have sputtered to a 1-4 record over their last five outings, putting them in a must-win situation this weekend. A defeat in Green Bay would likely slam the playoff door shut.
On the other side, the Packers escaped New York with a harder-than-expected 27-20 win over the Giants. They were forced to adjust on the fly after running back Josh Jacobs exited with an injury, and his availability for this matchup remains uncertain.
Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings kick-off time
The Packers and Vikings will meet in Week 12 of the NFL season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, November 23, 2025, starting at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT.
Team news & squads
Green Bay Packers team news
Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love was a full go during the Packers' first practice of the week as they gear up for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.
Among the wideouts, only one missed practice entirely: rookie Savion Williams. He's nursing a left foot injury, though he made his limited snaps count last week, including that massive third-and-10 grab for 33 yards to spark the game-winning touchdown drive.
Romeo Doubs, who rotated in and out of the lineup against the Giants, was limited as well, this time with a wrist issue instead of the chest injury that bothered him previously. Matthew Golden (shoulder), Christian Watson (knee), and Dontayvion Wicks (calf) also logged limited sessions as the Packers receiving corps battles through a laundry list of bumps and bruises.
Jordan Love hasn't hit rough patches this season, but he's still struggled to turn drives into touchdowns. Case in point: Green Bay's 27-point outburst against the Giants was a touchdown better than what they managed over the previous two weeks combined. Losing Tucker Kraft (knee) took away a key safety valve for Love, and an even bigger scare came when Josh Jacobs exited early with a knee issue. The good news for the Packers: early word is Jacobs dodged anything catastrophic. The bad news: he still might miss time. And without their All-Pro battering ram, finding steady offensive footing becomes an even taller order. Still, for Matt LaFleur, generating points, no matter who suits up, can't be negotiable.
Packers Injury Report: MarShawn Lloyd – out , Josh Jacobs – questionable , Lukas Van Ness – out , Brandon McManus – out , Nate Hobbs – out.
Minnesota Vikings team news
Head coach Kevin O'Connell noted that outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard got in some side work on Wednesday as he continues to recover from the shoulder injury he picked up in Week 10, the same issue that kept him out against Chicago in Week 11.
O'Connell also confirmed that center Ryan Kelly will be listed as a full participant. Kelly has been in the concussion protocol since Week 4 and remains on Injured Reserve, but Minnesota opened his 21-day evaluation window last week, a promising sign that he's trending in the right direction.
Minnesota is staring at what amounts to a do-or-die showdown, anything less than a win, and their playoff hopes move from slim to nearly non-existent. And while sneaking into the postseason sits at the top of the wishlist, watching J.J. McCarthy take a real step forward isn't far behind.
The second-year quarterback has been a mixed bag: dazzling in spurts, piecing together electric drives or quarters… then suddenly going ice-cold for long stretches. If he's slow processing or hangs onto the ball too long this Sunday, Micah Parsons will smell blood and crash the Defensive Player of the Year race wide open, and the Packers defense could feast.
Vikings Injury Report: Jonathan Greenard – out , Ryan Kelly – questionable.
Watch and live stream Packers vs Vikings in the USA
The Packers vs Vikings game in Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live nationally on FOX. Fans can catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).
More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.
Watch and live stream Packers vs Vikings worldwide
For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.
To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.
How to buy Packers vs Vikings tickets
Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers, $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.
Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.
READ MORE: NFL 2025 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information
Packers vs Vikings Fantasy Football
Jordan Love's Week 11 outing was all over the place. The Packers quarterback battled a shoulder issue that sidelined him for a series, during which Malik Willis stepped in and tossed a touchdown, and then had to deal with swirling winds that turned every throw into an adventure. Love completed just 13 of 24 passes (54.2%), with his receivers not doing him any favors by dropping four balls. He finished with only 174 passing yards, marking his third sub-200-yard performance in the last five weeks. Still, he salvaged the day with a pair of touchdown passes and, in a week where offenses across the league sputtered, scraped together a QB7 finish with 17.7 fantasy points. Even so, he remains a classic high-risk, high-reward QB2 as we head into the next slate.
J.J. McCarthy didn't exactly paint a masterpiece either. For most of the afternoon, Minnesota's passing game looked stuck in the mud. But to his credit, the rookie delivered a superb final drive, going 6-of-8 for 76 yards and hitting Jordan Addison for a 15-yard strike that briefly put the Vikings in front. While that late surge shows his potential, McCarthy is still too raw and too volatile to be trusted as more than a boom-or-bust QB2 right now.
In the backfield, Aaron Jones has wrestled control of Minnesota's carries over the past two weeks, logging a hefty 69.2% snap share while averaging 15.5 touches for 75 total yards. The efficiency metrics don't pop, just a 3.8% explosive run rate, 6% missed-tackle rate and 1.71 yards after contact per carry, but sheer volume keeps him in the fantasy mix. The matchup won't do him any favors, though. Since Week 7, Green Bay has been a brick wall against the run, ranking top-10 or better in limiting explosive plays, missed tackles, and yards after contact.
As for Justin Jefferson, the concern is becoming very real. All four of his lowest yardage totals this season have come with McCarthy under center, and with upcoming battles against the Packers and Seahawks, two of the toughest defenses in the league, the road ahead isn't exactly smooth. That said, Jefferson’s elite skill set and absurd target volume keep him locked in as an automatic fantasy start. With seven straight games of nine or more targets, he remains one of the safest wideouts in the game. But the ceiling that once felt limitless has taken a noticeable dip since McCarthy rejoined the lineup.
Packers vs Vikings Game Predictions
Normally, a Packers–Vikings matchup in the NFC North is the kind of rivalry game you circle on the calendar. But with both offenses stuck in neutral, this Week 12 showdown doesn't quite have the same juice. Green Bay heads into the weekend shorthanded, missing Tucker Kraft, Jayden Reed, and Josh Jacobs, and their recent numbers show it, putting up only 15.3 points and 308.7 yards per game over their last three outings.
Minnesota hasn't exactly lit it up either. Over the past four games, the Vikings have managed just 18.3 points and 263 total yards per contest, struggling to move the ball with any consistency.
At this point, the biggest things tilting the scales are Lambeau Field and the fact that the Packers still have the quarterback who can improvise his way out of trouble. That slight edge might be enough in what’s shaping up to be an ugly, grind-it-out divisional battle.
Prediction: Packers 20, Vikings 16
Packers vs Vikings Betting Odds
Spread: Packers -6.5
Moneyline: Vikings +245, Packers -300
Total Over/Under: 41.5
Form
Head-to-Head Record
