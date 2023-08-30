Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Minnesota United are set to host Colorado Rapids in a MLS encounter at Allianz Field on Wednesday.
Adrian Heath's men will be looking to move into a playoff place after extending their unbeaten run in the league to four matches after a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders at the weekend.
Whereas Colorado Rapids suffered their third straight defeat amid a winless run of five games in all competitions with the 4-0 league loss at Los Angeles.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Minnesota vs Colorado kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 30, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30pm ET
|Venue:
|Allianz Field
The MLS match between Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids will be played at the Allianz Field soccer-specific stadium in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.
It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on August 30 in the United States (US).
How to watch Minnesota vs Colorado online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Minnesota team news
Kevin Arriaga and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are ruled out with knee injuries. The duo are in the company of Robin Lod in the treatment room.
As for Ryen Jiba, he too is not likely to return from a spell on the sidelines anytime soon.
Joined from Norwich City, Teemu Pukki will continue up front.
Minnesota possible XI: St. Clair; Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Bristow; Trapp, Gregus; Dotson, Reynoso, Rosales; Pukki
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Dick, Irwin, Emmings
|Defenders:
|Tapias, Dibassy, Henry, Kallman, Boxall, Marques, Fischer, Lawrence, Bristow, Padelford, Taylor, Valentin, Bello
|Midfielders:
|Trapp, Dotson, Gregus, Rosales, Iwe, Reynoso, Fragapane
|Forwards:
|Jeong, Amarilla, Pukki, Garcia, Tajouri-Shradi
Colorado team news
Jack Price a long-term absentee with an Achilles tendon injury since March, Max Alves is recovering from his injury set-back from the 4-2 win over Sacramento Republic in the US Open Cup in May, and Alex Gersbach is out with a tendon injury.
It should be a front three of Sidnei Tavares, Diego Rubio and Rafael Navarro for the Pids.
Colorado possible XI: Ilic; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Rosenberry, Ronan, Priso, Gutman; Tavares, Rubio, Navarro
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ilic, Yarbrough, Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Maxso, Abubakar, Keita, Wilson, Edwards, Bombito, Gutman, Markanich, Rosenberry, Anderson, Beitashour
|Midfielders:
|Leyva, Priso-Mbongue, Amadou, Acosta, Ronan, Tavares, Larraz, Nicholson, Bassett, Barrios, Galvan, Vargas
|Forwards:
|Navarro, Rubio, Yapi, Hanya, Cabral, Lewis, Harris
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Mar 18, 2023
|Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United
|MLS
|Aug 6, 2022
|Colorado Rapids 4-3 Minnesota United
|MLS
|May 12, 2022
|Minnesota United 2-1 Colorado Rapids
|US Open Cup
|Apr 16, 2022
|Minnesota United 3-1 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|Oct 10, 2021
|Minnesota United 1-3 Colorado Rapids
|MLS