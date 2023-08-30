Minnesota United vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota and Colorado, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United are set to host Colorado Rapids in a MLS encounter at Allianz Field on Wednesday.

Adrian Heath's men will be looking to move into a playoff place after extending their unbeaten run in the league to four matches after a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders at the weekend.

Whereas Colorado Rapids suffered their third straight defeat amid a winless run of five games in all competitions with the 4-0 league loss at Los Angeles.

Minnesota vs Colorado kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET Venue: Allianz Field

The MLS match between Minnesota United and Colorado Rapids will be played at the Allianz Field soccer-specific stadium in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30pm ET on August 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Minnesota vs Colorado online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Minnesota team news

Kevin Arriaga and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are ruled out with knee injuries. The duo are in the company of Robin Lod in the treatment room.

As for Ryen Jiba, he too is not likely to return from a spell on the sidelines anytime soon.

Joined from Norwich City, Teemu Pukki will continue up front.

Minnesota possible XI: St. Clair; Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Bristow; Trapp, Gregus; Dotson, Reynoso, Rosales; Pukki

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Dick, Irwin, Emmings Defenders: Tapias, Dibassy, Henry, Kallman, Boxall, Marques, Fischer, Lawrence, Bristow, Padelford, Taylor, Valentin, Bello Midfielders: Trapp, Dotson, Gregus, Rosales, Iwe, Reynoso, Fragapane Forwards: Jeong, Amarilla, Pukki, Garcia, Tajouri-Shradi

Colorado team news

Jack Price a long-term absentee with an Achilles tendon injury since March, Max Alves is recovering from his injury set-back from the 4-2 win over Sacramento Republic in the US Open Cup in May, and Alex Gersbach is out with a tendon injury.

It should be a front three of Sidnei Tavares, Diego Rubio and Rafael Navarro for the Pids.

Colorado possible XI: Ilic; Abubakar, Maxso, Wilson; Rosenberry, Ronan, Priso, Gutman; Tavares, Rubio, Navarro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilic, Yarbrough, Rodriguez Defenders: Maxso, Abubakar, Keita, Wilson, Edwards, Bombito, Gutman, Markanich, Rosenberry, Anderson, Beitashour Midfielders: Leyva, Priso-Mbongue, Amadou, Acosta, Ronan, Tavares, Larraz, Nicholson, Bassett, Barrios, Galvan, Vargas Forwards: Navarro, Rubio, Yapi, Hanya, Cabral, Lewis, Harris

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 18, 2023 Colorado Rapids 1-2 Minnesota United MLS Aug 6, 2022 Colorado Rapids 4-3 Minnesota United MLS May 12, 2022 Minnesota United 2-1 Colorado Rapids US Open Cup Apr 16, 2022 Minnesota United 3-1 Colorado Rapids MLS Oct 10, 2021 Minnesota United 1-3 Colorado Rapids MLS

