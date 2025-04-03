How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Houston Astros (2-4) and Minnesota Twins (2-4) kick off a three-game series Thursday at Target Field.
Houston started the season on a high note, taking two of three from the New York Mets (March 27-29), but they struggled in their most recent series, getting swept by the San Francisco Giants from Monday to Wednesday. This will be the Astros’ first road game of the season, and they have struggled against the run line, going 1-5 so far.
Minnesota, meanwhile, bounced back from a rough start. After dropping all three games to the St. Louis Cardinals (March 27-30), the Twins rebounded with a series win over the Chicago White Sox, wrapping it up with a 6-1 victory Wednesday. Harrison Bader led the charge, driving in three runs, including a key three-run fourth inning that put the game out of reach. The Twins are 2-4 against the run line this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins vs. the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online
- National TV Channel: MLBN
- Local TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans.
Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time
The Minnesota Twins will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Date
Thursday, April 3, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT
Venue
Target Field
Location
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players
Minnesota Twins team news
Harrison Bader has been Minnesota’s top power threat, leading the team with three home runs and eight RBI. He has hit safely in back-to-back games and is batting .250 over his last five contests with a double, three homers, and eight RBI. Willi Castro, hitting .250, owns the team’s best batting average, while Byron Buxton (.190) has contributed a homer, a double, and a walk. Ty France (.227) enters the series with a two-game hitting streak, collecting a double and two RBI in his last five outings.
Houston Astros team news
For Houston, Jose Altuve has been the team’s most consistent bat, hitting .391 while leading the club with one home run. He carries a six-game hitting streak into this matchup, batting .391 over that span with a homer, two walks, and an RBI. Jeremy Peña has also homered this season, while Yordan Alvarez leads the team with four RBI. Isaac Paredes, despite a slow start (.150), has shown patience at the plate with five walks.
Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Home Score
Away Score
07.07.24
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros
3
2
06.07.24
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros
9
3
06.07.24
MLB
Minnesota Twins
Houston Astros
12
13
02.06.24
MLB
Houston Astros
Minnesota Twins
3
4
02.06.24
MLB
Houston Astros
Minnesota Twins
5
2