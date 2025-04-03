How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros (2-4) and Minnesota Twins (2-4) kick off a three-game series Thursday at Target Field.

Houston started the season on a high note, taking two of three from the New York Mets (March 27-29), but they struggled in their most recent series, getting swept by the San Francisco Giants from Monday to Wednesday. This will be the Astros’ first road game of the season, and they have struggled against the run line, going 1-5 so far.

Minnesota, meanwhile, bounced back from a rough start. After dropping all three games to the St. Louis Cardinals (March 27-30), the Twins rebounded with a series win over the Chicago White Sox, wrapping it up with a 6-1 victory Wednesday. Harrison Bader led the charge, driving in three runs, including a key three-run fourth inning that put the game out of reach. The Twins are 2-4 against the run line this season.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Thursday, April 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT Venue Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

Harrison Bader has been Minnesota’s top power threat, leading the team with three home runs and eight RBI. He has hit safely in back-to-back games and is batting .250 over his last five contests with a double, three homers, and eight RBI. Willi Castro, hitting .250, owns the team’s best batting average, while Byron Buxton (.190) has contributed a homer, a double, and a walk. Ty France (.227) enters the series with a two-game hitting streak, collecting a double and two RBI in his last five outings.

Houston Astros team news

For Houston, Jose Altuve has been the team’s most consistent bat, hitting .391 while leading the club with one home run. He carries a six-game hitting streak into this matchup, batting .391 over that span with a homer, two walks, and an RBI. Jeremy Peña has also homered this season, while Yordan Alvarez leads the team with four RBI. Isaac Paredes, despite a slow start (.150), has shown patience at the plate with five walks.

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros head-to-head record