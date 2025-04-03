+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Minnesota Twins versus the Houston Astros, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Houston Astros (2-4) and Minnesota Twins (2-4) kick off a three-game series Thursday at Target Field.

Houston started the season on a high note, taking two of three from the New York Mets (March 27-29), but they struggled in their most recent series, getting swept by the San Francisco Giants from Monday to Wednesday. This will be the Astros’ first road game of the season, and they have struggled against the run line, going 1-5 so far.

Minnesota, meanwhile, bounced back from a rough start. After dropping all three games to the St. Louis Cardinals (March 27-30), the Twins rebounded with a series win over the Chicago White Sox, wrapping it up with a 6-1 victory Wednesday. Harrison Bader led the charge, driving in three runs, including a key three-run fourth inning that put the game out of reach. The Twins are 2-4 against the run line this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Minnesota Twins vs. the Houston Astros MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • National TV Channel: MLBN
  • Local TV Channel: MNNT and SCHN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros: Date and First-Pitch time

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Houston Astros in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date

Thursday, April 3, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:10 pm ET/1:10 pm PT

Venue

Target Field

Location

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros team news, injury reports & key players

Minnesota Twins team news

Harrison Bader has been Minnesota’s top power threat, leading the team with three home runs and eight RBI. He has hit safely in back-to-back games and is batting .250 over his last five contests with a double, three homers, and eight RBI. Willi Castro, hitting .250, owns the team’s best batting average, while Byron Buxton (.190) has contributed a homer, a double, and a walk. Ty France (.227) enters the series with a two-game hitting streak, collecting a double and two RBI in his last five outings.

Houston Astros team news

For Houston, Jose Altuve has been the team’s most consistent bat, hitting .391 while leading the club with one home run. He carries a six-game hitting streak into this matchup, batting .391 over that span with a homer, two walks, and an RBI. Jeremy Peña has also homered this season, while Yordan Alvarez leads the team with four RBI. Isaac Paredes, despite a slow start (.150), has shown patience at the plate with five walks.

Minnesota Twins vs Houston Astros head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Home Score

Away Score

07.07.24

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros

3

2

06.07.24

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros

9

3

06.07.24

MLB

Minnesota Twins

Houston Astros

12

13

02.06.24

MLB

Houston Astros

Minnesota Twins

3

4

02.06.24

MLB

Houston Astros

Minnesota Twins

5

2

