How to watch today's Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In one of the compelling matchups on the MLB slate today, the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-4) and the Minnesota Twins (3-4) square off at Target Field in the three-game series opener.

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid a visit to the Chicago Cubs at the weekend. After splitting the first two games of a three-game series at Wrigley Field in Chicago, the Cubs led 6-0 in Sunday's closer before the game was postponed in the bottom of the fourth due to rain.

The Minnesota Twins also didn't feature on Sunday, as the closing game of their three-game scheduled against the Cleveland Guardians was postponed. The Twins have only won one of their previous five contests.

After a heavy 11-0 defeat at the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series finale and a two-game series split versus the Milwaukee Brewers away from home, they dropped two straight home games to the Cleveland Guardians, 4-2 and 3-1.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Twins vs Dodgers game.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Date & First Pitch Time

The Dodgers and Twins will hit the diamond at Target Field for this matchup on Monday, April 8, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, April 8, 2024 First pitch time 7:40 pm ET / 4:40 pm PT Arena Target Field Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Twins and the Dodgers on live TV on SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply). If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Minnesota Twins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Team News and Injury Reports

Minnesota Twins

Minnesota are still short of options, with Daniel Duarte (undisclosed), Royce Lewis (quadricep), Anthony DeSclafani (elbow), Jhoan Duran (oblique), Justin Topa (knee), Caleb Thielbar (hamstring), Zack Weiss (shoulder), Josh Staumont (calf) and Josh Winder (shoulder) all featuring on 10-DAY to 60-DAY IL.

Bailey Ober is projected to take the mound Monday, and the 28-year-old right-hander will try to bounce back from a disastrous season debut.

Los Angeles Dodgers

LA Dodgers continue to deal with an extensive injury list. Jason Heyward (back) has been shifted to the 10-day injured list, and he will likely be shut down until the middle of April.

Blake Treinen (lung) and Walker Buehler (elbow) are on 15-DAY IL.

Brusdar Graterol (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan (forearm), Clayton Kershaw (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin (elbow) and Dustin May (elbow) are all down for the long-term and are on 60-DAY IL.

Recent results

Minnesota Twins

Date Opponent Result April 7, 2024 Guardians (home) Postponed April 6, 2024 Guardians (home) (L) 1-3 April 5, 2024 Guardians (home) (L) 2-4 April 3, 2024 Brewers (away) (W) 3-7 April 2, 2024 Brewers (away) (L) 3-2

Los Angeles Dodgers