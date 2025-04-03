How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Cincinnati Reds, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A clash between NL Central foes is set for Thursday as the Milwaukee Brewers (2-4) welcome the Cincinnati Reds (2-4) to American Family Field.

Milwaukee is coming off a narrow 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, with Jackson Chourio delivering a standout performance. The young outfielder went 3-for-5, collecting a double, a home run, and two RBI. Jared Koenig earned the win in relief, tossing a clean inning with one strikeout.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, was edged 1-0 by the Texas Rangers in their latest outing. Elly De La Cruz accounted for one of the team’s few offensive highlights, going 1-for-4 with a double. Starter Hunter Greene pitched well but took the loss, surrendering just one run on three hits while striking out eight across seven innings.

How to watch Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: MLBN

MLBN Local TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds: Date and First-Pitch time

The Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Cincinnati Reds in an electrifying MLB game on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Thursday, April 3, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT Venue American Family Field Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Brewers vs Cincinnati Reds team news, injury reports & key players

Milwaukee Brewers team news

Brice Turang has been Milwaukee’s most productive hitter, leading the team with a .320 batting average, one home run, and four RBI. He has hit safely in all six games this season, batting .320 with a homer and four RBI over that span. Chourio, fresh off his strong showing against Kansas City, has been swinging a hot bat, hitting .348 over his last five games with three doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

Veteran lefty Nestor Cortes gets the nod for the Brewers. The 30-year-old had a rough 2025 debut, allowing eight runs on five walks and six hits, five of which were home runs, against his former team, the Yankees. Last season with New York, he posted a 9-10 record with a 3.77 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 174.1 innings.

Cincinnati Reds team news

For the Reds, De La Cruz has been their top offensive weapon, hitting .333 with a team-leading eight RBI. His three home runs place him among the league’s top power hitters early in the season. Matt McLain has also displayed power, leading Cincinnati with three homers. TJ Friedl (.238) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (.235) have contributed as well.

Cincinnati hands the ball to left-hander Nick Lodolo, who delivered a strong first outing of the season. The 27-year-old secured a win in his debut, limiting San Francisco to two runs on five hits across six innings. Last season, Lodolo went 9-6 with a 4.76 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 21 starts.

