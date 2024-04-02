Millonarios vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Millonarios and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will take on Millonarios at Estadio El Campin on Tuesday as both sides kick off their Copa Libertadores campaigns from Group E.

Tite's men have gone unbeaten in 14 competitive games this season, having last picked up a 3-0 victory over Nova Iguacu in Carioca Serie A.

Meanwhile, The Colombian side are on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions following back-to-back domestic wins against Independiente Santa Fe and Fortaleza CEIF.

Millonarios vs Flamengo kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT Venue: El Campin

The Copa Libertadores match between Millonarios and Flamengo will be played at Estadio El Campin in Bogota, Colombia.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Tuesday, April 2, in the United States (US).

How to watch Millonarios vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Millonarios and Flamengo is available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Millonarios team news

Millos' boss Alberto Gamero did his best to keep first-team players such as Daniel Ruiz, Juan Carvajal and Emerson Rodriguez in good shape for the international cup game, as the line-up could be similar to Saturday's 2-1 Fortaleza CEIF win.

Millonarios possible XI: Montero; Navarro, Vanegas, Vargas, Quinones; Pereira, Vega; Rodriguez, Ruiz, Castro; Carvajal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Novoa, Romero Defenders: Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva Forwards: L. Castro, Giordana, Valencia, Carvajal, Abadia, Brochero, Quinones, B. Castro, Paredes, Largacha, Rodrigues

Flamengo team news

Last weekend's brace hero Pedro will be the main threat in attack, supported by Luis Araujo and Everton from either flank.

Goalkeeper Augustin Rossi will aim to keep yet another clean sheet on Tuesday.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Varela, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; De la Cruz, Pulgar; Araujo, Arrascaeta, Everton; Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Vina, Wesley, Varela Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Jesus, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Lorran, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Araujo

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Millonarios and Flamengo across all competitions.

