Milan vs Verona: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Milan and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will host Verona in a Serie A fixture at the San Siro on Sunday.

The hosts have won the last four league matches against Verona, and have the opportunity to make it five consecutive wins against them in Serie A; a record that they are yet to achieve.

The Rossoneri have already qualified for the Champions League next season and have little to play for as Napoli have already been crowned Serie A champions. However, they have picked up only 67 points and the last time Milan reached made it to Europe's elite competition with such a low points total at the end of the season was in 2002-03 (61 points).

However, Verona will give their all as their survival is at stake. They are level on points with 17th-placed Spezia and if they finish tied on points then a playoff will decide if they stay up or go down, rather than goal difference or head-to-head record.

If the two teams are still tied at the end of 90 minutes, then it will be tie-breakers without any extra time. However, for the match to take place Verona must match Spezia's result against Roma.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Milan vs Verona kick-off time

Date: June 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: San Siro

The Serie A game between AC Milan and Verona is scheduled for June 4, 2023, at the San Siro football stadium in Milan, Italy. It will kick off at 3 pm EDT in the USA.

How to watch Milan vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream live online through Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Milan team news

Milan have their full squad available barring long-term absentees Ismael Bennacer and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Stefano Pioli might field his strongest XI possible to sign off with a win in front of the home fans. Olivier Giroud should start upfront along with Rafael Leao.

Brahim Diaz might be handed a start as it potentially might be his last game in Milan. He is reported to be heading back to Real Madrid at the end of his loan spell.

Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers Maignan, Tatarusanu, Vasquez, Mirante Defenders Tomori, Kalulu, Tomori, Gabbia, Thiaw, Kjaer, Hernandez, Ballo-Toure, Calabria, Florenzi, Midfielders Tonali, Bennacer, Bakayoko, Vranckx, Krunic, De Ketelaere, Diaz, Adli, Pobega. Forwards Giroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, Saelemaekers, Roback

Verona team news

Verona will miss Ondrej Duda, Kevin Lasagna, Pawel Dawidowicz and Thomas Henry with injuries. Meanwhile, Josh Doig (muscular) and Darko Lazovic (thigh) remain doubtful with minor knocks along with Simone Verdi.

In 2023, Verona have won 33% of the matches in which Verdi has played (5 out of 15), resulting in an average of 1.3 points per game. On the other hand, they have secured only one victory in seven matches without him (14% win rate, 0.9 average points).

Milan Djuric should lead the line with Cyril Ngonge supporting him.

Verona possible XI: Montipo; Magnani, Hien, Cabal; Faraoni, Tameze, Veloso, Sulemana, Depaoli; Ngonge; Djuric

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Berardi. Defenders: Hien, Ceccherini, Magnani, Coppola, Cabal, Faraoni, Depaoli, Zeefuik. Midfielders: Tameze, Abildgaard, Sulemana, Veloso, Terracciano, Hrustic. Forwards: Kallon, Ngonge, Gaich, Djuric, Braaf.

Head-to-Head Record

AC Milan have won four times in the past four meetings with one match ending in a draw.

Date Match Competition 17/10/2022 Verona 1-2 AC Milan Serie A 09/05/2022 Verona 1-3 AC Milan Serie A 17/10/2021 AC Milan 3-2 Verona Serie A 07/03/2021 Verona 0-2 AC Milan Serie A 09/11/2020 AC Milan 2-2 Verona Serie A

