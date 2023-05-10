How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Milan and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news

AC Milan will lock horns with bitter rivals Inter in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday at the San Siro. The game will be broadcast live on Paramount+ in the US.

In what has been an Italian renaissance in European football, four Serie A sides made it to the last eight of the Champions League and one will definitely fly to Istanbul for the final next month to take on either Real Madrid or Manchester City.

Stefano Pioli's Milan have conceded just once in the knockout stages this season of the Champions League and will be a tough nut to crack. Their last Champions League title came back in 2007 when they beat Liverpool to exact revenge for the heartache 2005 final.

Meanwhile, Inter brushed aside Benfica in the last eight to qualify for the semi-finals. Since then they have been in terrific form domestically, winning against Empoli, Lazio, Verona, Juventus and Roma, netting 15 goals and conceding just once in the process.

Their victory over Juventus in the Coppa Italia semi-final has set up a meeting with Fiorentina later this month, so the Nerazzurri are in tremendous form. They last won the continental trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2010 and will hope to lift the cup once again after more than a decade in June.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Milan vs Inter kick-off time

Date: May 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: San Siro, Milan

The game is scheduled for May 10, 2023, at San Siro in Milan. It will kick off at 3:00 pm EDT.

How to watch Milan vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on the streaming service Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Milan team news

Tommaso Pobega and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss out on the Champions League fixture. However, it must be noted that the Swedish player has not been registered anyway for the tournament.

Pioli is sweating over the fitness of Rafael Leao as he was replaced by Alexis Saelemaekers against Lazio after he went off with a muscular issue, but he is likely to be included in the squad and could potentially feature if needed in the latter stages of the match.

In a chat with The Residency, the attacker said, "My injury, no worries. I'll be back soon. I am an optimist. I did treatment and sleep all day."

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Bennacer, Saelemaekers; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Bartoccioni, Mirante Defenders: Calabria, Ballo, Hernandez, Kalulu, Tomori, Kjaer, Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Bozzolan. Midfielders: Bennacer, Tonali, DIaz, Krunic, Saelemaekers, Zeroli, Gala, Foglio. Forwards: Giroud, Rebic, Leao, Origi, Messias, De Ketelaere.

Inter team news

Inter are set to miss Milan Skriniar and Robin Gosens with injuries. However, Danilo D'Ambrosio might return to the squad after recovering from a muscular issue. Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were rested against Roma but should return to action in this crucial encounter.

Inter possible XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Handanovic, Cordaz, Onana. Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Di Marco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Zanotti, Bastoni. Midfielders: Gagliardini, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Carboni, Brozovic. Forwards: Dzeko, Martinez, Correa, Lukaku.

Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Inter have won three whereas Milan have emerged victorious on one occasion. One match ended in a draw.

Date Match Competition 06/02/2023 Inter 1-0 Milan Serie A 19/01/2023 Milan 0-3 Inter Super Cup 03/09/2022 Milan 3-2 Inter Serie A 20/04/2022 Inter 3-0 Milan Coppa Italia 02/03/2022 Milan 0-0 Inter Coppa Italia

