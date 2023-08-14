Another midfielder picks Chelsea over Liverpool! Romeo Lavia wants to join Blues as £50m transfer from Southampton nears

Brendan Madden
Romeo Lavia has reportedly chosen to join Chelsea over Liverpool in a £50 million ($63m) transfer from Southampton.

  • Lavia chooses Chelsea over Liverpool
  • Midfielder will join Caicedo at Bridge
  • Blues' extraordinary spending continues

WHAT HAPPENED? In a situation strikingly similar to the Moises Caicedo deal, the 19-year-old had the choice of joining either Liverpool or Chelsea. The Athletic reports that the player has opted to head to west London, with no complications expected to arise when Chelsea finalise terms with Southampton and the player's representatives.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's another win for Chelsea and yet another big outlay in an extraordinary 15 months since Todd Boehly took ownership of the club. Southampton, for their part, will be delighted with the fee reported to be £50m plus add-ons after rejecting several lower bids earlier in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will hope to have both Caicedo and Lavia available for Sunday's trip to London rivals West Ham.

