Moises Caicedo is a Chelsea player! Blues confirm £115m signing of midfielder from Brighton

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton in a deal worth a record £115 million.
The Blues have announced that the midfielder has signed an eight-year contract that Chelsea have the option to extend for a further season.
More to follow
Who is the best signing of this transfer window?
388454 Votes
- 153286Jude Bellingham
- 43036Christopher Nkunku
- 27441Dominik Szoboszlai
- 27496Mason Mount
- 17331Sandro Tonali
- 49649Other