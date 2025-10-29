How to watch today's Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wednesday night college football will boil up as the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders lock horns with the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a high-octane Conference USA fixture at the Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders head into this game on the back of four successive losses, with the recent one coming against Delaware. They will be eager to return to winning ways, as their 1-6 record so far has been underwhelming. The Gamecocks, meanwhile, have won two successive games against Sam Houston and Delaware. They have a 4-3 record in the campaign, and will eye a third straight victory to escalate the mood inside the camp.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State: Date and kick-off time

The Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State game will be played on October 29 at the Floyd Stadium.

Date October 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Floyd Stadium Location Murfreesboro, Tennessee

How to watch Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN 2

: ESPN 2 Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game, you can use a VPN. In sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Middle Tennessee vs Jacksonville State Team News

Middle Tennessee Team News

For the Blue Raiders, wide receiver Gaston has sustained an undisclosed injury and is uncertain for this game. Running back Rickey Hunt, who was previously absent, is expected to be available for Week 9.

Jacksonville State Team News

The Gamecocks will miss the services of quarterback Caden Creel, as he is questionable with a UCL injury in his non-throwing arm. Gavin Wimsatt might be given a start if Creel is ultimately unavailable. Linebackers Isaac Walker and Mac Sanders, and defensive lineman Talan Carter, are questionable, too. Running back Lucas Farrington, who is reportedly questionable, is expected to feature in this clash.