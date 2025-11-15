How to watch Michigan vs Notre Dame NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 18 Notre Dame (3-0) and No. 14 Michigan (2-0) are gearing up to reignite their storied rivalry this weekend, with the two ranked programs set to clash in Detroit for the 2025 Shamrock Classic. Tip-off is slated for 4 pm ET on NBC.

Notre Dame enters this matchup on the heels of a stellar 2024-25 campaign in which the Irish posted a 25-4 regular-season record and punched a ticket to the Sweet Sixteen before bowing out to TCU. Michigan, meanwhile, arrives with a score to settle after the Irish sent the Wolverines packing in last year's Round of 32 showdown.

Notre Dame, on the other hand, has come out of the blocks flying, stringing together three straight victories—including a commanding 27-point rout of Akron on Wednesday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan vs Notre Dame NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Michigan vs Notre Dame: Date and tip-off time

The Wolverines will face off against the Fighting Irish in an exciting NCAAW game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT at Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET or 1:00 pm PT Venue Wayne State Fieldhouse Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Michigan vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Michigan and Notre Dame live on NBC nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Michigan vs Notre Dame team news & key performers

Michigan Wolverines team news

Oliva Olson, fresh off a historic freshman season in which she shattered the program's first-year scoring record with 553 points, has picked up right where she left off.

She helped the Wolverines breeze through their first two outings, including an 18-point performance against Harvard on Sunday. Michigan’s backcourt depth is further bolstered by promising sophomores Syla Swords and Mila Holloway.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Junior star Hannah Hidalgo stole the show, rewriting the Irish record book by pouring in 44 points and setting a new NCAA Division I benchmark with a jaw-dropping 16 steals in a single contest.

To add to their early-season fireworks, the Irish have piled up 299 total points through their first three games, matching the most prolific three-game start in program history, a feat previously achieved in 2024-25.