How to watch today's Michigan vs Notre Dame NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Notre Dame NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 3 Notre Dame (27-5) and No. 6 Michigan (23-10) are set to clash at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana, with a Sweet 16 berth hanging in the balance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Notre Dame NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan vs Notre Dame: Date and tip-off time

The Wolverines and the Fighting Irish will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Ind.

Date Sunday, March 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location Notre Dame, Ind.

How to watch Michigan vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolverines and the Fighting Irish on:

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

Michigan's success hinges on its defensive intensity, ball movement, and perimeter efficiency—a necessity given its lack of interior scoring. The Wolverines forced 18 turnovers and racked up 12 steals in their first-round win over Iowa State, proving how disruptive they can be.

Olivia Olson leads the team with 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while Syla Swords—one of the top freshmen in the nation—adds 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest.

However, Michigan leans heavily on its starting five—perhaps too much. All 80 points against Iowa State came from the starters, with the bench contributing little offensively. The Wolverines typically go just three deep in rotation, meaning fatigue could be a factor with two games in three days, especially against a well-rested Notre Dame squad on its home floor.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news & key performers

Leading the charge for the Irish is sophomore standout Hannah Hidalgo, who has been electric this season, averaging a staggering 24.2 points per game.

The Irish had no trouble dispatching 14-seed Stephen F. Austin, cruising to a 106-54 victory. It was a complete team effort, as every available player saw action and got on the scoresheet. Hidalgo and Sonia Citron led the charge, each dropping 24 points, as Notre Dame showcased its depth and firepower ahead of this high-stakes matchup.