How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Michigan Wolverines NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 17th-ranked Michigan Wolverines (22-8) hit the road to face their in-state rivals, the 8th-ranked Michigan State Spartans (25-5), fresh off a four-game winning streak away from home.

Michigan has exceeded expectations in Dusty May’s first season at the helm, re-establishing itself as a force in the Big Ten and setting the stage for an NCAA Tournament berth. However, momentum has recently shifted against them, as they arrive in East Lansing on the back of consecutive defeats, including a 71-65 setback against 13th-ranked Maryland on Tuesday in their final home game of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Michigan State secured the Big Ten regular-season crown with a 91-84 triumph over Iowa in Iowa City on Thursday. The Spartans clawed back from a seven-point halftime deficit to notch their 25th victory of the campaign—their highest tally since the 2018-19 season. With that win, Tom Izzo clinched his 11th Big Ten regular-season title, tying the all-time conference record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan State Spartans vs. the Michigan Wolverines NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State Spartans vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The Spartans and the Wolverines will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Jack Breslin Students Events Center Location East Lansing, Michigan

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

For Michigan State, freshman sensation Jas Richardson once again stole the show, dropping 22 points while adding four rebounds and two assists. The Spartans had five players hit double figures, with Jaden Akins contributing 15 points and four assists, while Jaxon Kohler matched that scoring tally and grabbed six boards. Jeremy Fears Jr. chipped in 14 points, and Tre Holloman rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points and four assists. Michigan State showcased resilience, improving to 6-5 in games where they trailed at halftime, committing just eight turnovers while shooting an efficient 51% from the floor in their road win over the Hawkeyes.

Michigan Wolverines news & key performers

On Tuesday, Michigan fought back from an 11-point hole against Maryland but ultimately fell short. Vladislav Goldin and Danny Wolf led the scoring charge with 20 points apiece, with Goldin also pulling down a career-high 15 rebounds. Trey Donaldson dished out a team-best six assists, while the Wolverines held Maryland to just 38% shooting and edged them on the glass by two rebounds. However, their downfall came in the turnover battle, committing 16 giveaways compared to the Terrapins’ eight.