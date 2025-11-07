How to watch today's Miami vs Syracuse NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ranked 18th, the Miami Hurricanes will square off against the Syracuse Orange in a high-octane Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday.

The Hurricanes have a 6-2 overall record but a 2-2 record in the conference. They head into this game on the back of a 26-20 loss to SMU, and will be beaming to hold their ground against Syracuse.

The Orange are currently not enjoying a good run of games as they have lost five successive matches. In their last two encounters, they went down to UNC (27-10) and Georgia Tech (41-16). But against the Hurricanes, they would aim to get back on winning terms.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Miami vs Syracuse: Date and kick-off time

The Miami vs Syracuse game will be played on November 8 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Date November 8, 2025 Kick-off Time 03:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT Venue Hard Rock Stadium Location Miami Gardens, Florida

How to watch Miami vs Syracuse on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

In case you are unable to watch the game due to a georestriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Miami vs Syracuse Team News

Miami Team News

The Hurricanes have a huge list of injuries, with players like tight end Brock Schott, wide receiver Tony Johnson, running back Mark Fletcher Jr, and linebacker Malik Bryant ruled out for this clash. Players such as linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr., and wide receiver CJ Daniels are listed as questionable for this clash.

Syracuse Team News

Syracuse will miss the services of offensive linemen Adam Boeheim and Joshua Miller, wide receiver Emanuel Ross, tight end Chase Simmons, and linebacker Derek McDonald, among others. Players like offensive lineman Trevion Mack (probable), linebacker Gary Bryant III (probable), offensive lineman TJ Ferguson, Naquil Betrand, and Austin Collins, defensive lineman Denis Jaquez Jr., quarterback Jakhari Williams, and long snapper Fran Brown Jr. are listed as probables and questionable, respectively.