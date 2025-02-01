How to watch today's Miami vs Notre Dame NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Miami vs Notre Dame NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team (4-17, 0-10 ACC) is enduring a nightmare season, having dropped ten straight games. Their next challenge comes against a Notre Dame squad (10-10, 4-5 ACC) that has found its rhythm, winning three of its last four—most recently edging out Georgia Tech in a 71-68 nail-biter.

Both teams possess a go-to scorer, with Notre Dame's Markus Burton leading the way for the Fighting Irish, while Miami’s Matthew Cleveland has been in scorching form, playing some of the best basketball of his career.

For the Hurricanes, the biggest hurdle has been getting out of their own way. Time and again, they've faltered in key moments, unable to break the cycle of disappointment. If they hope to turn the tide against Notre Dame, they'll need to play disciplined basketball and match the intensity they’ve shown in their last two outings. Some rotational adjustments may also be necessary, as certain players have hindered rather than helped the team. But as always, winning has a way of masking flaws, and Miami is desperate for a remedy to this ailing season.

Miami vs Notre Dame: Date and tip-off time

The Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Date Saturday, February 1, 2025 Tip-off Time 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT Venue Watsco Center Location Coral Gables, Florida

How to watch Miami vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Hurricanes and Fighting Irish on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Miami Hurricanes team news & key performers

For Miami, their Wednesday showdown with Virginia got off to a rough start, as they were outclassed 40-29 in the opening half. Despite trading baskets in a 42-42 second-half split, the Hurricanes ultimately fell 82-71. Matthew Cleveland put the team on his back, dropping 27 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Brandon Johnson was the only other player to crack double digits, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Off the bench, Lynn Kidd chipped in seven points, three boards, and two assists across 20 minutes of action.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news & key performers

In their clash with Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Notre Dame found itself locked in a 37-37 deadlock at halftime before eking out a 34-31 edge in the second half to seal a hard-fought 71-68 win. Markus Burton led the charge with 26 points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Braeden Shrewsberry was the only other player in double figures, contributing 15 points in 35 minutes. Off the bench, Nikita Konstantynovskyi added six points.