Miami (OH) v WisconsinGetty Images Sport
WATCH MIAMI (OH) VS TOLEDO ON FUBOTV
Sattyik Sarkar

How to watch today's Miami (OH) vs Toledo NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Miami (OH) vs Toledo Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Miami RedHawks will lock horns with the Toledo Rockets at the Yager Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have a similar overall record of 5-4, but Miami OH have been the better side in the conference with four wins and a loss, compared to Toledo's three wins and two defeats.

The RedHawks, after five consecutive wins, suffered a loss to Ohio in their latest encounter. They will try and fix their form when they meet the Rockets on home turf this Wednesday.

The  Rockets have been a bit inconsistent throughout the campaign, not being able to secure three straight wins till now. However, they enter this game on the back of a mighty 42-3 victory over Northern Illinois. Against the RedHawks, they will aim to extend their winning run and earn their first away win of the campaign.

Miami (OH) vs Toledo: Date & kick-off time

The Miami (OH) vs Toledo game will be played on November 12 at the Yager Stadium.

DateNovember 12, 2025
Kick-off Time07:00 PM ET / 04:00 PM PT
VenueYager Stadium
LocationOxford, Ohio

How to watch Miami (OH) vs Toledo on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: ESPN 2
  • Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Miami (OH) vs Toledo Team News

Miami (OH) Team News

For the RedHawks, running back Kenny Tracy has been ruled out of this clash with a knee injury. Other players like wide receivers Deion Colzie and Antwon Thomas, defensive lineman Devin Bell, defensive back Silas Walters, and linebacker Luke Myers are listed as questionable.

Toledo Team News

The Rockets have a huge list of questionables for this fixture, including safety Michael-Arinze Ezirim, offensive lineman Isiah Switzer, running back Noah Sanders, defensive end John Baker IV, wide receiver Jediyah Willoughby and cornerback Amare Snowden, among others.

