The 2026 NFL schedule is officially locked in as of May 14, and across the United States, football fans are already grabbing their calendars to map out the ultimate road trips.

Whether you are a local South Florida resident looking to follow the Phins to legendary venues, an out-of-town diehard making your annual pilgrimage to Hard Rock Stadium, or a rival supporter plotting a sunny escape to see your team take on Miami, one thing is certain: NFL travel can add up fast.

With a bit of strategic planning and the right digital tools, you can easily turn a single high-stakes match day into a weekend getaway.

Score epic deals on flights, hotels and cars for every game this season with the Miami Dolphins Travel Planner.

When are Miami Dolphins playing in the NFL schedule 2026?

Note: Games marked with an asterisk (*) are subject to the NFL's flexible scheduling procedures and times may change closer to game day.

How to book a Miami Weekend away to see the Miami Dolphins?

For out-of-town Dolphins supporters and opponent fans alike, a trip to Hard Rock Stadium is a true bucket-list experience. This year’s home slate features massive matchups, including a highly anticipated Week 3 showdown against the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs and intense divisional rivalries later in the fall.

The secret to keeping a trip to Miami affordable is looking at it as a complete vacation rather than a three-hour game. To maximize your budget, focus on bundling your logistics as early as possible before flight paths and local accommodations experience their inevitable game-week demand spikes.

Look Beyond South Beach: When looking for accommodation, explore trendy, budget-friendly neighborhoods like Brickell, Wynwood, or even properties slightly north toward Fort Lauderdale.

Ditch the Single-Day Mindset: Flying in on a Friday and leaving on a Monday often unlocks much cheaper flight routes than trying to squeeze into a Saturday-to-Sunday window. Plus, it gives you plenty of time to experience Miami in full.

The All-In-One Hack: Instead of wasting hours jumping across twenty different browser tabs to coordinate your itinerary, you can use a single centralized dashboard with the Miami Dolphins Travel Planner.

The Miami Dolphins Travel Planner allows you to instantly track down and compare flights, hotels and car rentals all in one spot, ensuring you find the best prices before demand takes off.

How to do Miami Dolphins away days on a budget?

For the local Miami faithful, the 2026 schedule offers some incredible opportunities to support the team on the road.

The Phins start the season with back-to-back away games - opening the year under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders before heading west to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Later in December, there’s even a classic cold-weather test waiting at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

Traveling to high-demand sports cities like Las Vegas or San Francisco on the weekend can get expensive quickly if you don't use the right strategy.

Set Fare Alerts Early: Flight prices fluctuate constantly based on real-time search volume. Setting up automated price alerts the moment you eye an away fixture ensures you buy the dip.

Lock In Your Wheels: Car rentals are often treated as an afterthought, but prices in major hub cities spike dramatically as game day approaches. Secure your rental car at the same time you book your flights to lock in lower base rates.

Secure NFL Travel with Skyscanner

Sports travel requires a unique kind of precision. You aren't just looking for a standard vacation; you need logistics that align perfectly with kickoff times, stadium locations, and strict weekend windows.

Because timing is everything when trying to beat the pricing surge, having a dedicated portal built specifically around the football calendar completely changes the game.

It makes perfect sense why Skyscanner is the Official Travel Partner of the Miami Dolphins. They have streamlined the entire process, allowing fans to filter through millions of flight combinations, a massive upgraded catalog of global Stays, and reliable car rentals tailored specifically to where the team is playing each week.

Don’t wait for kickoff to arrive and ticket or transit prices to climb any higher. Start mapping out your itinerary today, bundle your bookings early, and protect your wallet.

Score epic deals on flights, hotels and cars for every game this season with the Miami Dolphins Travel Planner.