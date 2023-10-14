Mexico vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Mexico and Ghana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In preparation for their quarter-final fixture at the CONCACAF Nations League next month, Mexico are set to meet African giants Ghana in an international friendly that will take place at the Bank of America Stadium in the United States on Sunday.

After a poor showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar that saw El Tri eliminated at the group stages, Tata Martino was replaced as Mexico head coach by Jaime Lozano.

Since then, the Mexicans have shown green shoots of recovery, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup and suffering just one loss in their last 15 matches in 2023. They shared the spoils with both Australia (2-2) and Uzbekistan (3-3) in September warm-up games.

As for Ghana, the Black Stars are preparing for next year's Africa Cup of Nations. Chris Hughton's troops are unbeaten since he took over in March, and secured AFCON qualification with a victory against Central African Republic on September 7. They come into this on the back of a comfortable 3-1 friendly thrashing of Liberia in their most recent outing last month.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Ghana kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 14, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm EDT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The international friendly game between Mexico and Ghana is scheduled for October 14, 2023, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FOXDeportes , Univision, and TUDN, and available to stream live online through Fubo. Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico head coach Jaime Lozano has suffered a blow ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Germany with the news that Monterrey defender Víctor Guzmán has been forced to withdraw due to a knee injury.

Uncapped centre-back Ramon Juarez and veteran goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez will hoping to feature and make their respective debuts at some stage during the October international break.

Captain Guillermo Ochoa could make his 146th appearance in between the sticks for El Tri. Fulham striker Raul Jimenez, meanwhile, will aim to continue his hot goalscoring streak for his country at the other end of pitch against Ghana.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; K Alvarez, Sepulveda, Vasquez, Angulo; E Alvarez, Pineda; Alvarado, Rodriguez, Huerta; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: J. Gonzalez, Malagon, Ochoa Defenders: K Alvarez, Sepulveda, Vasquez, Angulo, Juarez, Montes, Juarez Midfielders: Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Lainez, Pineda, Chavez, Alvarado Forwards: Herrera, Alvarado, Gimenez, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Jimenez, Huerta

Ghana team news

Medeama defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu could make his debut, while Thomas Partey is also expected to build up his fitness and match sharpness with a start here, having returned to action from an injury at Arsenal prior to the international break.

Mohammed Kudus is settling well at West Ham United since his summer switch from Ajax, and after scoring his first Premier League goal against Newcastle recently, he should feature heavily in attack again this international break for the Black Stars.

Ghana possible XI: Alt-Zigi; Seidu, Aidoo, Djiku, Rahman; Samed, Partey; Bukari, Kudus, J Ayew; Williams

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alt-Zigi, Nurudeen, Ofori Defenders: Seidu, Aidoo, Djiku, Rahman, Opoku, Ambrosius , Seidu Midfielders: Samed, Partey, Kudus, Bukari, Baba, Addo, Schindler, A. Ayew, Owusu Forwards: Williams, J. Ayew, Semenyo, Nuamah, Sowah, Konigsdorffer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/6/17 Mexico 1-0 Ghana International Friendly 27/3/08 Ghana 1-0 Mexico International Friendly 1/3/06 Mexico 1-0 Ghana International Friendly

Useful links