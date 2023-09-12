Mexico vs Uzbekistan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Mexico and Uzbekistan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

CONCACAF Gold Cup champions, Mexico are set to meet Uzbekistan in an international friendly that will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

Baring the goals conceded against Haiti and Qatar, El Tri kept clean sheets in the wins against the likes of Honduras, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Panama in July, until the 2-2 draw with Australia in a friendly last weekend.

On the other hand, Uzbekistan finished as runners-up to Iran in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup in June, before their recent 3-0 loss to the United States in a friendly at CITY PARK.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Uzbekistan kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The international friendly match between Mexico and Uzbekistan will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atalanta, Georgia, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on September 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Mexico vs Uzbekistan online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Univision, TUDN, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Santiago Gimenez's missed penalty in Australia draw and Raul Jimenez's coming off the bench to score in the same game may see a swap in starting positions for the Uzbekistan tie.

In a similar circumstance, Cesar Huerta may earn a start ahead of Alexis Vega on the left side of the attack, after the former scored as a substitute the last time out.

Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; Araujo, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Herrera, Romo, Pineda; Antuna, Jimenez, Huerta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: J. Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa Defenders: Araujo, K. Alvarez, Vasquez, Sepulveda, Gallardo, Angulo, Orozco Midfielders: E. Alvarez, Romo, C. Rodriguez, Sanchez, Antuna, Herrera, Pineda, Cortizo, Alvarado Forwards: Jimenez, Vega, Gimenez, Huerta

Uzbekistan team news

Uzbekistan boss Srecko Katanec is likely to name an unchanged line-up despite the USA defeat.

The 3-4-2-1 system is also expected to continue with Khojiakbar Alijonov and Farrukh Sayfiyev doubling up as wing-backs and helping the backline whenever need be.

Uzbek record goalscorer and captain of the side, Eldor Shomurodov, will start up front.

Uzbekistan possible XI: Yusupov; Alikulov, Eshmurodov, Ashurmatov; Alijonov, Khamrobekov, Shukurov, Sayfiyev; Uronov, Masharipov, Shomurodov.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yusupov, Ergashev, Ergashev Defenders: Sayfiev, Eshmurodov, Abdullaev, Alijonov, Saitov, Ashurmatov, Azmiddinov Midfielders: Shukurov, Hamrobekov, Turgunboev, Urunov, Masharipov, Iskanderov, Mozgovoy, Ganiev, Ismoilov Forwards: Shomurodov, Abdikholikov

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other across all competitions.

