How to watch today's Mexico vs Panama CONCACAF Nations League final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Mexico and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sunday will see a first-time CONCACAF Nations League champion when Mexico and Panama face off in the final at the SoFi Stadium.

While El Tri's Raul Jimenez bagged a double to blank Canada in the semi-finals, Panama have made it to the final showdown after shocking three-time winners USMNT thanks to Cecilio Waterman's injury-time winner.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final match between Mexico and Panama will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs Panama kick-off time

CONCACAF Nations League - A Championship Playoff SoFi Stadium

The 2025 CONCACAF Nations League final match between Mexico and Panama will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mexico team news

The likes of Israel Reyes, Johan Vasquez, Roberto Alvarado and Santi Gimenez could continue in the XI once again; with Alvarado chasing his 50th senior international cap, while Ramon Juarez and Carlos Moreno eye their senior team debuts.

Brace hero against Canada, Jimenez is just one goal behind currently third-placed Cuauhtemoc Blanco in the list of Mexico's all-time leading scorers.

Panama team news

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen could stick with the inclusino of Carlos Harvey, Jorge Gutierrez and Anibal Godoy over Fidel Escobar, Michael Murillo and Edgar Barcenas from the first whistle once again.

Cristian Martinez will move past 50th cap, while Edward Cedeno is yet to earn his first appearance with Los Canaleros.

Hero against the USMNT, Waterman should lead the line, with goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera eyeing another clean sheet.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

