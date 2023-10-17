Mexico vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Julian Nagelsmann will be looking to record his second win as Germany boss when Die Mannshaft take on Mexico in an international friendly on Tuesday.
The co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup, who are preparing for next month's Concacaf Nations League games, last picked up a 2-0 win against Ghana.
Whereas Germany, who will host the Euro 2024, come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over the USMNT.
Mexico vs Germany kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 17, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Lincoln Financial Field
The international friendly match between Mexico and Germany will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
It will kick off at 8 pm EDT on October 17 in the United States (US).
How to watch Mexico vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams
The game will not be shown live on UniMás, TUDN, FOX Deportes and fuboTV in the US. Fans can also follow the live updates on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Mexico team news
There should not be many changes from the Ghana win, but Mexico boss Jaime Lozano will also want to test some names in his squad.
It will be hard to displace the in-form Feyenoord forward, Santiago Gimenez, from leading the line of attack.
However, Raul Jimenez may be required to make way for Uriel Antuna on the left flank.
Mexico possible XI: Ochoa; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; E. Sanchez, Alvarez, Chavez; Lozano, Gimenez, Antuna
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Malagon, Ochoa, Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|K. Alvarez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga, J. Sanchez, Gallardo, Juarez
|Midfielders:
|E. Alvarez, Romo, Ruiz, Cordova, E. Sanchez, Antuna, Pineda, Cortizo, Chavez
|Forwards:
|Jimenez, Gimenez, Martin, Huerta, Lozano
Germany team news
It may take a few more games until Nagelsmann finds his right mix amid giving a few players an opportunity to prove themselves worthy ahead of the European Championship.
Niklas Sule and Julian Brandt are likely to replace Mats Hummels and Florian Wirtz for Tuesday's contest, while Leon Goretzka can feature alongside Ilkay Gundogan in the middle.
Joshua Kimmich has been sidelined due to illness.
Germany possible XI: Ter Stegen; Tah, Sule, Rudiger, Gosens; Goretzka, Gundogan; Brandt, Musiala, Sane; Fullkrug
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Trapp, Leno, Baumann
|Defenders:
|Rudiger, Thiaw, Tah, Hummels, Sule, Raum, Gosens
|Midfielders:
|Goretzka, Wirtz, Brandt, Musiala, Gross, Hofmann, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Fuhrich
|Forwards:
|Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Behrens
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two nations faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|Jun 17, 2018
|Germany 0-1 Mexico
|FIFA World Cup
|Jun 29, 2017
|Germany 4-1 Mexico
|FIFA Confederations Cup
|Jun 29, 2005
|Germany 3-3 (4-3 AET) Mexico
|FIFA Confederations Cup
|Jun 29, 1998
|Germany 2-1 Mexico
|FIFA World Cup
|Dec 22, 1993
|Mexico 0-0 Germany
|International friendly