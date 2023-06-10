Mexico vs Cameroon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Days before their CONCACAF Nations League semi-final tie against USA, Mexico will be involved in an international friendly game against Cameroon at the Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.
Diego Cocca took over the reins in February, after an early exit from the 2022 World Cup, and led El Tri to the knockout stage of the CONCACAF Nations League by March. Mexico have played a few friendlies so far - drawing 2-2 with the USA in April before beating Guatemala 2-0 on Thursday.
On the other hand, Rigobert Song's Cameroon are on the verge of securing a passage to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Indomitable Lions will face Burundi in the final game of the qualifiers having lost 2-1 to Namibia in March.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Mexico vs Cameroon kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 10, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The international friendly between Mexico and Cameroon is scheduled for June 10, 2023, at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.
It will kick off at 10 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Mexico vs Cameroon online - TV channels & live streams
|TUDN
|Watch here
|Fubo
|Watch here
|UNIVERSO
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on TUDN and UNIVERSO and available to stream live online through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Team news & squads
Mexico team news
It should be expected that Cocca will save his key players for the game against the USA next week, as the likes of Raul Jimenez, Carlos Rodriguez and Nestor Araujo would start on the bench.
As such, Roberto de la Rosa is likely to continue up front after the 27-year-old's impressive performance against Guatemala where he scored apiece.
Mexico possible XI: A. Rodriguez; Alvarez, I. Reyes, Sepulveda, Guzman, Alvarado; Chavez, Herrera, Sanchez, Antuna; De la Rosa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ochoa, Acevedo, Malagon, A. Rodriguez
|Defenders:
|Gallardo, Araujo, Montes, J. Sanchez, Arteaga, K. Alvarez, Vasquez, I. Reyes, Araujo, Sepulveda, Guzman, S. Reyes
|Midfielders:
|E. Alvarez, Pineda, Antuna, C. Rodriguez, Alvarado, Romo, Lainez, Chavez, Cordova, E. Sanchez, Cervantes, Herrera
|Forwards:
|Jimenez, Martin, Vega, Gimenez, De la Rosa
Cameroon team news
Song has the likes of Karl Toko Ekambi, Moumi Ngamaleu and Bryan Mbeumo to choose from in attack.
With 82 caps, experienced defender Nicolas Nkoulou will extend his record as the most capped Cameroonian.
Cameroon possible XI: Epassy; Tolo, Nkoulou, Mbaizo, Fai; Onana, Kunde, Hongla, Ntcham; Toko Ekambi, Mbeumo.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Epassy, Ondoa, Mbahbi
|Defenders:
|Gonzalez, N'Koulou, Nouhou, Tchato, Mbaizo, Bokele, Fai
|Midfielders:
|Onana, Hongla, Hongla, Ntcham, Kemen, Kunde, Elliott, Toko Ekambi, Moumi Ngamaleu, Ngom Mbekeli, Mbeumo
|Forwards:
|Ganago, Bahoken
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 13, 2014
|Mexico 1-0 Cameroon
|World Cup