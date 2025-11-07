This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Memphis vs Tulane NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis vs Tulane Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An electrifying encounter awaits the college football fans as the No.22 Memphis Tigers prepare themselves to host the Tulane Green Wave in a much-awaited American Athletic Conference matchup on Friday. 

The Tigers have a strong 8-1 record, and head into this game on the back of a dominating 38-14 triumph over Rice on the road. Their dynamic offensive prowess will be key in outplaying the Green Wave, as they aim to maintain their status at the top of the standings.

The Green Wave, like the Tigers, have a good overall record of 6-2. They suffered a shocking loss to UTSA (48-26) in their previous game, which was away from home. However, they will take inspiration from last term's 34-24 win over Memphis, which was an away game, and keep their hopes of the conference crown alive.

Memphis vs Tulane: Date and kick-off time

The Memphis vs Tulane game will be played on November 7 at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. 

DateNovember 7, 2025
Kick-off Time09:00 PM ET / 06:00 PM PT
VenueLiberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
LocationMemphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis vs Tulane on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming Service: FuboTV

Memphis vs Tulane Team News

Memphis Team News

Quarterback Brendon Lewis, who recorded 225 throwing yards in the previous game, had to leave the pitch due to injury. His availability is in question for this clash. No other major injuries have been made public. 

Tulane Team News

The Green Wave have a healthy roster for this game, and the injury reports have no mention of any key starter ruled out.

