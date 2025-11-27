How to watch today's Memphis vs Navy NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Navy Midshipmen on November 27 in what is expected to be an enthralling AAC matchup.

The Tigers and the Midshipmen both have performed well this season despite their recent forms. While the Tigers have played 11 games and won eight of them, they faced consecutive defeats in the last two games against East Carolina (31-27) and Tulane (38-32). They will aim to end their campaign with a victory over Navy.

The Midshipmen have won eight games in their 10 so far and have a 6-1 record in the conference. They head into this game on the back of a win against South Florida (41-38) and would want to replicate the same feat against the Tigers.

Memphis vs Navy: Date & kick-off time

The Memphis vs Navy game will be played on November 27 at the Stadium.

Date November 27, 2025 Kick-off time 07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis vs Navy on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

