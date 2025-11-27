This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Navy v Notre DameGetty Images Sport
WATCH MEMPHIS VS NAVY ON FUBOTV
Sattyik Sarkar

How to watch today's Memphis vs Navy NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis vs Navy Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Editors' pick

Pro

Pro includes dozens of sports channels which encompasses hundreds of sporting events.

Channels: 244

Simultaneous streams: Three on-the-go / 10 at home

DVR Cloud: Unlimited

Monthly from

$84.99

Get fubo Pro

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Navy Midshipmen on November 27 in what is expected to be an enthralling AAC matchup. 

The Tigers and the Midshipmen both have performed well this season despite their recent forms. While the Tigers have played 11 games and won eight of them, they faced consecutive defeats in the last two games against East Carolina (31-27) and Tulane (38-32). They will aim to end their campaign with a victory over Navy.

The Midshipmen have won eight games in their 10 so far and have a 6-1 record in the conference. They head into this game on the back of a win against South Florida (41-38) and would want to replicate the same feat against the Tigers.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Memphis vs Navy: Date & kick-off time

The Memphis vs Navy game will be played on November 27 at the Stadium.

DateNovember 27, 2025
Kick-off time07:30 PM ET / 04:30 PM PT
VenueSimmons Bank Liberty Stadium
LocationMemphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis vs Navy on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Streaming Service: FuboTV

Watch Memphis vs Navy on FuboTVSign up now

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend NordVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025. You can also try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Advertisement