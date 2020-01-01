Mbappe transfer ruled out by Bayern Munich chief Rummenigge as PSG contract speculation continues

The Bundesliga champions have spent big on young players in recent seasons but the Ligue 1 star is beyond even their financial reach

CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has ruled out any chance of a move for star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s contract at PSG is due to expire in the summer of 2022, with and the clubs most closely linked with ambitious bids for his signature.

The 21-year-old recently scored his 100th goal for PSG but, despite last season’s run to the final, many feel he needs to move to a more high-profile league to realise his full potential.

Bayern Munich have spent big in recent seasons, refreshing their squad with an influx of talented young players such as Leroy Sane, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

However, Rummenigge says that Mbappe is beyond the financial reach of the club known to some as ‘FC Hollywood’.

“I love Mbappe and his way of playing, but we will never be able to bring him to Bayern,” Rummenigge told Le Figaro. “Anyway, he is where he is. Nasser (Al-Khelaifi, PSG president) is a good friend of mine. I will not bother him on this subject.”

Speculation linking Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid in particular has been ever-present since his move to PSG, but lately it has begun to seem more likely that he could sign a new deal in Paris.

director Leonardo claimed the Ligue 1 champions had made progress in talks with both Mbappe and strike partner Neymar, though Mbappe has said the final decision will come down to himself and his family.

“We make every decision together, as a family. I think it's the strongest possible thing," Mbappe told Copa90. "This has pushed me higher and allowed me to be where I am today.”

PSG midfielder Marco Verratti revealed he has been pestering Mbappe to put pen to paper, adding that he feels there isn’t a better club for the Parisian-born forward.

After a delayed start to the season following a positive coronavirus diagnosis, Mbappe has been leading from the front at PSG this season.

He scored his 11th league goal in his 11th appearance of the season on Wednesday as PSG beat Lorient 2-0 to keep up the pressure on surprise league leaders .