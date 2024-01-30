Mazatlan vs Leon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will be looking to get off the bottom of the Liga MX Clausura standings table when Ismael Rescalvo's side welcome Leon to Estadio El Encanto on Tuesday.

The hosts have suffered defeats against Atletico San Luis, Toluca and Cruz Azul, while Jorge Bava's Emeralds aim to register back-to-back wins after edging Santos Laguna 3-2 the last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlan vs Leon kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio El Encanto

The Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Club Leon will be played at Estadio El Encanto in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET on Tuesday, January 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Mazatlan vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and Fubo Latino (with free 7-day trial).

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

RELATED:

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan team news

Mauro Lainez faces a ban on disciplinary grounds, while Jose Joaquin Esquivel is suspended following his red card in the Cruz Azul loss last weekend.

Meanwhile, Josue Colman and Lucas Merolla are ruled out injured.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Barcenas, Almada, Olivas, Diaz; Intriago, Esquivel, Montano; Del Prete, Rubio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Almada, Olivas, Alvarado, Sanchez, Diaz, Escoboza, Rodriguez, Colula, Maduena Midfielders: Intriago, Meraz, Flores, Benedetti, Medina, Barcenas, Montano, Bello Forwards: Del Prete, Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Plaza, Moreno, Valadez

Leon team news

Bava has no apparent injuries and suspensions to deal with, with a similar lineup from the Santos Laguna win expected to be named.

Leon possible XI: Cota; Ramirez, Barreiro, Frias, Tesillo; Medina, Ambriz, I. Rodriguez; Lopez, Vinas, Mena

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Blanco Defenders: Frias, Barreiro, Bellon, Tesillo, O. Rodriguez, Villa, Ramirez Midfielders: Ambriz, I. Rodriguez, Guardado, Napoli, Lopez, Moreno, Medina, Mena, Hernandez Forwards: Vinas, Alvarado, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mazatlan and Leon across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 18, 2023 Leon 2-1 Mazatlan Liga MX March 24, 2023 Mazatlan 1-2 Leon Liga MX August 13, 2022 Leon 0-3 Mazatlan Liga MX March 20, 2022 Mazatlan 1-2 Leon Liga MX October 6, 2021 Leon 1-0 Mazatlan Club Friendlies

Useful links