How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will entertain Cruz Azul for a Liga MX encounter at Estadio El Encanto on Friday.

While the hosts are 11th on the Clausura 2025 standings table after beating Monterrey at the same venue, La Maquina have climbed to fourth spot following their solitary goal victory over Queretaro.

How to watch Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mazatlan vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio El Encanto

The Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio El Encanto in Mazatlan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, February 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mazatlan team news

Canoneros boss Victor Manuel Vucetich will miss Tigres-owned defender Samir on account of concussion protocol. Besides, Yoel Barcenas, Luis Amarilla and Roberto Meraz are all doubts for the tie.

Anderson Duarte would continue alongside Nicolas Benedetti up front.

Cruz Azul team news

Argentine forward Mateo Levy is unlikely to be available for selection due to a meniscus injury.

Cruz Azul head coach Vicente Sanchez could name a similar lineup from the Queretaro win, with Toro Fernandez leading the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

