How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to host the San Antonio Spurs to open a high-voltage NBA action on November 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Dallas Mavericks' strong attack has been the key to their success this season, as they average 114.3 points per game. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, score 109.8 points each game on average.

The Mavericks get 42.7 rebounds per game, and the Spurs get 44.9, giving them a small edge in this area. This edge in the paint might offer San Antonio more ball control and chances to set the pace.

Dallas, on the other hand, has 25.6 assists per game, which suggests they are better at handling the ball and setting up shots. The Spurs are similarly good in this area, averaging 27.4 assists per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will battle with the San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling NBA clash on November 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date November 16, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Luka Doncic scores 28.5 points per game and shoots 41.9% coming from the field as well as 79.2% coming from the free throw line.

Dereck Lively II grabs 8.1 rebounds per game on average, with 3.1 offensive RPG) and 5.0 defensive RPG.

Daniel Gafford blocks 1.17 shots per game.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, P.J. Washington Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Dante Exum Wrist injury Out

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama averages 22.3 points for each game with a 47.1% success rate on field goals and 87.2% free-throw line.

Chris Paul averages 8.6 assists and 28.5 minutes each game, but he needs to minimize his 2.0 turnovers to maximize his effect.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Tre Jones Ankle injury Out PF, Jeremy Sochan Thumb injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Mavericks have always won when these two teams faced each other, as shown by their five previous meetings. The Mavericks have won four of their last five games, and their scores show that they can beat the Spurs in close games with a lot of points, like the 144–119 win in December of 2023. Dallas' attack has been hard for the Spurs to stop. In October 2024, they lost 120–109, and in February 2024, they lost 116–93. San Antonio has proven toughness in the past, like when they lost 119–126 in October 2023, but they will need to get better on defense and keep up their strong offense to beat the Mavericks in the upcoming game.

Date Results Oct 25, 2024 Mavericks 120-109 Spurs Mar 20, 2024 Mavericks 113-107 Spurs Feb 15, 2024 Mavericks 116-93 Spurs Dec 24, 2023 Mavericks 144-119 Spurs Oct 26, 2023 Mavericks 126-119 Spurs

More NBA news and coverage