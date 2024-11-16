This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks Getty images
Watch Mavericks vs Spurs live on Fubo
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks are ready to host the San Antonio Spurs to open a high-voltage NBA action on November 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT.

The Dallas Mavericks' strong attack has been the key to their success this season, as they average 114.3 points per game. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, score 109.8 points each game on average.

The Mavericks get 42.7 rebounds per game, and the Spurs get 44.9, giving them a small edge in this area. This edge in the paint might offer San Antonio more ball control and chances to set the pace.

Dallas, on the other hand, has 25.6 assists per game, which suggests they are better at handling the ball and setting up shots. The Spurs are similarly good in this area, averaging 27.4 assists per game.

Watch Mavericks vs Spurs on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will battle with the San Antonio Spurs in a thrilling NBA clash on November 16, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

DateNovember 16, 2024
Tip-off Time8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT
VenueAmerican Airlines Center
LocationDallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

  • TV channel: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Watch Mavericks vs Spurs on Fubo with a 7-day free trial
Sign Up Now

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Start your SiriusXM free 3-month trial
Sign up today

Dallas Mavericks team news

Luka Doncic scores 28.5 points per game and shoots 41.9% coming from the field as well as 79.2% coming from the free throw line.

Dereck Lively II grabs 8.1 rebounds per game on average, with 3.1 offensive RPG) and 5.0 defensive RPG.

Daniel Gafford blocks 1.17 shots per game.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
PF, P.J. WashingtonKnee injuryDay-to-Day
PG, Dante ExumWrist injuryOut

San Antonio Spurs team news

Victor Wembanyama averages 22.3 points for each game with a 47.1% success rate on field goals and 87.2% free-throw line.

Chris Paul averages 8.6 assists and 28.5 minutes each game, but he needs to minimize his 2.0 turnovers to maximize his effect.

San Antonio Spurs Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
PG, Tre JonesAnkle injuryOut
PF, Jeremy SochanThumb injuryOut

Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Mavericks have always won when these two teams faced each other, as shown by their five previous meetings. The Mavericks have won four of their last five games, and their scores show that they can beat the Spurs in close games with a lot of points, like the 144–119 win in December of 2023. Dallas' attack has been hard for the Spurs to stop. In October 2024, they lost 120–109, and in February 2024, they lost 116–93. San Antonio has proven toughness in the past, like when they lost 119–126 in October 2023, but they will need to get better on defense and keep up their strong offense to beat the Mavericks in the upcoming game.

DateResults
Oct 25, 2024Mavericks 120-109 Spurs
Mar 20, 2024Mavericks 113-107 Spurs
Feb 15, 2024Mavericks 116-93 Spurs
Dec 24, 2023Mavericks 144-119 Spurs
Oct 26, 2023Mavericks 126-119 Spurs

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement