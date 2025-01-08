How to watch Massachusetts vs Dayton NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Massachusetts vs Dayton NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Massachusetts Minutemen are ready to face off against the Dayton Flyers to open a high-voltage NCAAM game on January 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Massachusetts averages 73.50 points per game, while Dayton averages 76.60 points per game.

The Flyers also have a better defense; they only give up 68.30 points every game, whereas the Minutemen give up 75.00 points per game on average.

Dayton is also more efficient than Massachusetts because their field goal rate is 47.70%, which is much higher than Massachusetts' 41.80%.

Massachusetts Minutemen vs Dayton Flyers: Date and tip-off time

The Massachusetts Minutemen will face the Dayton Flyers tin an exciting NCAAM game on January 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Mullins Center, in Hadley, Massachusetts.

Date January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mullins Center Location Hadley, Massachusetts

How to watch Massachusetts Minutemen vs Dayton Flyers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Massachusetts Minutemen and the Dayton Flyers live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Massachusetts Minutemen vs Dayton Flyers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Massachusetts Minutemen team news

Rahsool Diggins scores the most points (13.6 per game), and he makes a lot of free throws (86.1%). However, he only makes 34.7% of his field goals.

Daniel Rivera gets 7.4 rebounds each game, with 3.0 rebounds on offense and 4.4 rebounds on defense.

Jaylen Curry performs 29.8 minutes and manages 1.5 turnovers while dishing out 4.5 assists.

Dayton Flyers team news

Nate Santos scores 14.3 points per game and shoots 45.2% from his attempts and 72.4 percent from the free throw line.

Enoch Cheeks grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, with 5.5 of those coming from defense.

Malachi Smith gives out 5.8 assists each game, tackles 27.2 minutes, and has a 2.2 turnover percentage.

Massachusetts Minutemen and Dayton Flyers head-to-head record

The last five games between the Dayton Flyers and the Massachusetts Minutemen have all been won by the Flyers. Dayton's wins have often been decisive. In February 2022, they beat them, and in their most recent game on January 7, 2024, it was only four points. In four of their five games, the Flyers have kept Massachusetts to less than 65 points, showing that they have a great defense. Because Dayton has been performing better lately and has higher efficiency stats, they will probably win because they make more field goals and execute better defense. Even though Massachusetts will want to break the run, Dayton has a history of winning, so they will likely be the favorites again.

Date Results Jan 07, 2024 Dayton 64-60 Massachusetts Feb 23, 2023 Dayton 72-54 Massachusetts Mar 12, 2022 Dayton 75-72 Massachusetts Feb 24, 2022 Dayton 82-61 Massachusetts Feb 15, 2020 Dayton 71-63 Massachusetts

