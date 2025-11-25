This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Massachusetts vs Bowling Green NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Massachusetts vs Bowling Green Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Massachusetts Minutemen will be hosting the Bowling Green Falcons on November 25, in what is an important game for both parties.

The Minutemen are without a victory and have lost all 11 games. Their previous fixture saw them suffer a heavy defeat to Ohio (42-14), but when they take the pitch at the Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, they will aim to bag their first victory of the campaign.

The Falcons have won three games and lost eight so far. They have won only one fixture in the conference, and are currently on a five-game losing streak. They will give it one last shot and aim to dismantle the Minutemen on the road.

Massachusetts vs Bowling Green: Date & kick-off time

The Massachusetts vs Bowling Green game will be played on November 25 at the Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

DateNovember 25, 2025
Kick-off Time04:30 PM ET / 01:30 PM PT
VenueWarren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
LocationHadley, Massachusetts

How to watch Massachusetts vs Bowling Green on TV & stream live online

  • TV Channel: ESPN U
  • Streaming Service: FuboTV

