How to watch today's Massachusetts vs Bowling Green NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Massachusetts Minutemen will be hosting the Bowling Green Falcons on November 25, in what is an important game for both parties.

The Minutemen are without a victory and have lost all 11 games. Their previous fixture saw them suffer a heavy defeat to Ohio (42-14), but when they take the pitch at the Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, they will aim to bag their first victory of the campaign.

The Falcons have won three games and lost eight so far. They have won only one fixture in the conference, and are currently on a five-game losing streak. They will give it one last shot and aim to dismantle the Minutemen on the road.

Massachusetts vs Bowling Green: Date & kick-off time

The Massachusetts vs Bowling Green game will be played on November 25 at the Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Date November 25, 2025 Kick-off Time 04:30 PM ET / 01:30 PM PT Venue Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium Location Hadley, Massachusetts

How to watch Massachusetts vs Bowling Green on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : ESPN U

: ESPN U Streaming Service: FuboTV

