How to watch today's Maryland vs Michigan NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Maryland Terrapins are all set to welcome the No.18 Michigan Wolverines to Byrd Stadium this weekend for a matchup that is believed to be crucial for both sides.

After kick-starting their season with four successive victories, the Terrapins have lost ground. They have suffered six straight defeats and are now waiting for the season to conclude. They will be the clear underdogs for this game, but will aim to upset the Wolverines.

The Wolverines, ranked 18th nationally and fifth in the B1G, have enjoyed a great season so far. They have an 8-2 overall record and a dominating performance in the conference, where they have won six of their seven games. The side from Michigan has won four games in a row now and will be determined not to let complacency cause any slip-ups in their campaign. Favorites for this game, the Wolverines will aim to hand yet another defeat to the Terrapins.

Maryland vs Michigan: Date & kick-off time

The Maryland vs Michigan game will be played on November 22 at Byrd Stadium.

Date November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 04:00 PM ET / 01:00 PM PT Venue Byrd Stadium Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland vs Michigan on TV & stream live online

TV Channel : Big Ten Network

: Big Ten Network Streaming Service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

If you are unable to watch the game due to a geo-restriction, you can use a VPN to bypass it. For live streaming sports, we always recommend ExpressVPN, as it is one of the best VPN services in 2025.

Maryland vs Michigan Team News

Maryland Team News

The Terrapins have a big list of players sidelined for this fixture, including wide receiver Ryan Manning, defensive lineman Dimitry Nicolas, cornerback Lloyd Irvin III, linebacker DJ Samuels, running back Solomon Foye and offensive guard Michael McMonigle. Tight end Leon Haughton Jr., defensive linemen Daniel Owens, DD Holmes and Joel Starlings, wide receiver Sean Williams, linebacker Trey Reddick and offensive guard Trevor Szymanski are listed as questionables.

Michigan Team News

For the Wolverines, tight ends Zack Marshall and Hogan Hansen, running backs Jordan Marshall, Micah Ka'apana and Justice Haynes, linebacker Cole Sullivan, offensive guard Evan Link, and cornerback Rod Moore are questionable for this game. Key individuals like wide receiver C.J. Charleston, defensive lineman Devon Baxter, linebacker Jaydon Hood, running back Donovan Johnson, wide receiver I'Marion Stewart, and offensive guard Andrew Babalola (knee injury) are ruled out.