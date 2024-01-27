Marseille vs Monaco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Marseille will look to extend their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to eight games when they welcome Monaco to Stade Velodrome on Saturday.

The Olympians suffered a Coupe de France exit following a 9-8 defeat on penalties to Rennes at the weekend, picking up a 1-1 league draw against Strasbourg the last time out.

Meanwhile, Adi Hutter's side head into the game making progress in the cup competition with a 3-1 win over Rodez. However, losing their last Ligue 1 outing 3-1 against Reims, the Red and Whites will look to hold on to their top-four spot through matchday 19.

Marseille vs Monaco kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EDT Venue: Stade Velodrome

The Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and AS Monaco will be played at Stade Velodrome - commercially known as Orange Velodrome - in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on Saturday, January 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Marseille vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sling TV in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Marseille team news

Pape Gueye (Senegal), Ismaila Sarr (Senegal), Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal), Amine Harit (Morocco), Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco), Chancel Mbemba (Congo) and Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Cameroon) are on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.

Moreover, Samuel Gigot is suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards, while the likes of Bilal Nadir, Joaquin Correa and Valentin Rongier are ruled out through injuries.

In attack, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be looking to snap a three-game goalless run in Ligue 1.

Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Meite, Murillo, Balerdi; Clauss, Onana, Kondogbia, Veretout; Henrique; Vitinha, Aubameyang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Blanco, Van Neck Defenders: Balerdi, Meite, Garcia, Clauss, Murillo Midfielders: Kondogbia, Onana, Veretout, Soglo, Harit, Mughe Forwards: Vitinha, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique

Monaco team news

Mohamed Camara (Mali), Krepin Diatta (Senegal), Ismail Jakobs (Senegal), Mohammed Salisu (Ghana) and Wilfried Singo (Ivory Coast) are representing their respective nations at the AFCON, with Takumi Minamino turning up for Japan at the Asian Cup.

Among the players in the treatment room, Hutter will miss Eliesse Ben Seghir, Eliot Matazo, Caio Henrique and Breel Embolo.

Wissam Ben Yedder is expected to start ahead of Folarin Balogun upfront.

Monaco possible XI: Kohn; Magassa, Maripan, Kehrer; Vanderson, Fofana, Zakaria, Boadu; Akliouche, Golovin; Ben Yedder.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Maripan, Magassa, Kehrer, Matsima, Ouattara, Vanderson Midfielders: Zakaria, Fofana, Diop, Golovin, Akliouche Forwards: Balogun, Ben Yedder, Boadu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Marseille and Monaco across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 30, 2023 Monaco 3-2 Marseille Ligue 1 January 28, 2023 Marseille 1-1 Monaco Ligue 1 November 13, 2022 Monaco 2-3 Marseille Ligue 1 March 6, 2022 Marseille 0-1 Monaco Ligue 1 September 11, 2021 Monaco 0-2 Marseille Ligue 1

